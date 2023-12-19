"I think we are hooked up in a game and we insert our consciousness into it, in much the same way as we hand over our consciousness to a good film in the cinema." ~ Christian Thomas wrote during a conversation with Karafree on a previous post.

I was thinking….. ‘I must be shit at this gameplay!’

Every time I watch a good film I am inclined to think, 'I would not have done that!' or 'Those curtains are all wrong, the set designer should be fired!' or 'Who wrote this rubbish?' and I turn off.

In life, I don't 'turn off', I can change the settings in a blink of an eye by choosing to relocate myself or redecorate. I am the absolute writer of my own destiny and I get a mighty buzz out of being spiritual energy in a material life.

In ancient Tibetan philosophy the life we have, here in UK (especially in the cities) is their idea of hell. To be born here indicates that we are hell-beings, the lowest form of life, not even human beings. A human being lives in harmony with nature and there is little difference between him and any other animal.

We have an opportunity to learn our way out of hell, is the Tibetan contention.

But, in order to learn, we first recognise the un-naturalness of this hell.

We notice that we are the only species which lies and we resolve to do our best to avoid lying.... we can learn from nature, but not from other hell-beings.

We can reject materialism and any idea of dominion over anything - then our soul becomes fit to rise towards heaven which is a state of unconditional love for this entire universe, including all the other hell-beings and their strange destructive, ugly creations.

You may be wondering how I came to study Tibetan philosophy. I explained how it happened in a previous post here:

If you have never looked into Tibetan thinking, this beautiful film conveys a glimpse described by Leonard Cohen:

THE TIBETAN BOOK OF THE DEAD: THE GREAT LIBERATION - (1994)

Unchanging wakefulness, compassion for everything that lives and a belief in reincarnation underlie the essential nature of Tibetan Buddhism. You can pick up a copy of the book Tibetan Book of the Dead easily, there are many translations and editions. I found a neat pdf here.

So I remind you of my opening questions:

IS LIFE A SIMULATION?

and

DO YOU HAVE A PET THEORY THAT YOU WOULD LIKE TO SHARE HERE?

Don’t be shy! Tell me about it in comments and we can all discuss it in the spirit of sharing our ideas and knowledge.