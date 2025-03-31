The underlying and hidden agenda is wilder and more disgusting than you know!

The City of London, appeasing the Khazarian Mafia, is behind the build up of hatred against its old enemy, Russia. Hear from this Ukrainian billionaire, Igor Berkut, as he outlines his diabolical plan, first heard in 2011, which is now approved and implemented as we type:

Part 1 -

Part 2 -

There is an enormous article which is easier to understand than trying to follow fast moving subtitles:

ISRAEL 2.0 IN UKRAINE BY 2029 OPENLY CAMPAIGNED BY UKRAINIAN BILLIONAIRE POLITICIAN SINCE 2014 FUNDED BY SOROS!

Click to read it here: https://silview.media/2023/01/17/israel-2-0-in-ukraine-by-2029-openly-campained-by-ukrainian-billionaire-politician-since-2014-funded-by-soros/

When you read it you will say:

“But Fran, this is exactly what you have been writing about for at least a decade!”

And I answer:

Yes, it is but, here is the weird thing. I SURMISED this plan from the patterns, the trajectory and the way that history repeats its successful plans.

I wrote about it many times and finally honed my theory until I penned this article in April 2022:

I promise you, I had never heard of the man, Igor Berkut until now!

Here is an excerpt from the first page of the article:

Heavenly Jerusalem (also New Jerusalem, Israel 2.0, New Israel) is a project whose goal is to form a Jewish state within Ukraine on the territories of its five southern regions: Odessa , Dnipropetrovsk , Zaporozhye , Kherson and Mykolaiv . The project is long-term, its terms are determined by the Board of Benefactors, the time is described until 2049 and even after 2060 [1] . Project Description According to I. Berkut , the author of the idea and the executive director of the project [2] [3] [4] : the next five years is destruction and fragmentation after 19, and the next five years, after 2024, is reformatting. 2029 is the first step for NI” So, by the end of 2029, about 5 million Jews are expected to arrive in the New Motherland for the construction of New Jerusalem [5] . Israeli Prime Minister B. Netanyahu has already discussed the organization of the resettlement and settlement of Jews, as well as possible economic and political assistance in the implementation of the project, with the current Prime Minister of Ukraine V. Groisman , Prime Minister of the Russian Federation D. A. Medvedev , senior adviser to US President Donald Trump and a member of the influential Jewish organization Chabad Lubavitch , Jared Kushner.

Please read on… https://silview.media/2023/01/17/israel-2-0-in-ukraine-by-2029-openly-campained-by-ukrainian-billionaire-politician-since-2014-funded-by-soros/

ONWARDS!

xx

If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.