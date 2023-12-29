Having now had time to fully consider Lavrov's carefully chosen responses in the pair of interviews above, I would like to air my own perspective which, if I am right, Lavrov and Putin are well aware of and, if they are sensible, trying to avoid.

I wrote this piece some 5/6 years ago on Hive blog and imported it to Substack with few minor edits in April 2022.

In it, I point out that the Zionists are following the biblical book, Revelation, as if it were a blueprint. They are setting the scene for the battle of Armageddon and must be creaming their pants with the success of the recent political manipulations. The US navy and numerous others are gathered in the Mediterranean literally waiting for...... something.

What would that 'something' be?

My prediction is that there will be a Black Swan false flag event in which Israel will be almost obliterated by a huge, possibly multiple, MOAB missile strike. This will immediately be blamed, without a shred of evidence, on Iran. WW3 will ensue between NATO allies and BRICS countries who have quiet but strong treaties with Iran.

https://www.reuters.com/world/russia-says-its-working-major-new-agreement-with-iran-2023-12-12/

I would go as far as to declare that this has been the Zionist plan since they got Rothschild to negotiate the Balfour Declaration. Zionists are NOT Jewish. They are the modern incumbents of old school Khazarian phoney religious converts who are making good progress towards their objective of reclaiming their territory which originally stretched from Kiev in Ukraine to Astana in Kazakhstan.

They have already built their future capital city where the financial district has recently declared that the official language is ENGLISH. See Wikipedia entry: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Astana_International_Financial_Centre

I think the nurturing of hatred against Israel is part of the agenda. Perception is being manipulated into demanding that Israel be stopped.

So when they are obliterated who will mourn?

Max Igan entitled his latest missive: ISRAEL - THE MOST EVIL STATE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzYC49euPBmL/

Gazan men being humiliated by IDF

It is hard to keep going…..