The Dragon symbolizes power, nobleness, honour, luck, and success in traditional Chinese culture. The Dragon is a supernatural being with no parallel for talent and excellence. The dragon is one of 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac (Shēngxiào, or 生肖), which is based on a 12-year cycle. The Year of the Dragon begins on the Chinese New Year, ending the Year of the Rabbit.

People born in the Year of the Dragon are traditionally thought to be enthusiastic, intelligent, lively, energetic, and innovative. It is the only sign in the Chinese horoscope which uses a supernatural being for its symbol.

The Water Dragon, specifically those born in the year of 1952, are very positive and optimistic. Their attitude towards life can also influence people around them and leave a good impression on others. And they also like to make friends, so their popularity is generally good. In addition, they have great endurance and perseverance and can always accomplish things well. The Water Dragon also have strong physique and are full of energy. However, Dragon people, born in 1952 are somewhat selfish in their life and always haggle over every ounce about their own interests. They are somewhat arrogant and unwilling to admit their mistakes actively. Moreover, they lack flexibility in doing things, and sometimes their words are offensive, which makes people feel really hurt. [this is particularly true of me, don’t you think?] Water Dragons are: Mysterious, Imaginative, Ambitious Among the twelve Chinese zodiac signs, only the Dragon is mythical. It is an imaginary creature that combines the features of some other animals. There are many legends about this animal, and it is also regarded as the most auspicious sign. Chinese people believe they are the descendants of the Dragon. People with Chinese zodiac Dragon has personality traits as mysterious, imaginative and noble. Strengths include: Ambitious, Energetic, Leadership People with Chinese zodiac Dragon are born with superb leadership. Because of their knowledge, power and capability, people are willing to take orders from them. They are also ambitious, and have a strong drive to realize their dreams. They are adventurous. Once goals are settled, they will try their best to fight for success. Their eloquence and passion make their speech authoritative. They seem to have endless energy, and seldom feel exhausted. They have another gift - their innate luck, which will help them achieve their goals. They are people of charm and glamour, so they can always win another's heart easily. Weaknesses include: Arrogant, Relentless, Elusive They often seem to be in a daze, and look elusive most of the time. Sometimes, the dragon personality of arrogant keeps people away from them. Because of their good luck, some of them may become less industrious, and that may result in failures. They are strict with subordinates. If people make mistakes in work, they criticize them relentlessly. Although they are eager to succeed, they can be frustrated by setbacks easily, and they are likely to give up half way. They cannot bear any suffering, and want expected outcome as soon as they get started. Career prospects: Good Luck, Brilliant Leadership, Smooth Development They can take advantage of their good luck to build their career successfully because of the dragon zodiac personality. With brilliant leadership, they can always play an important role in work. They are full of energy, and they can devote themselves to work and never feel exhausted. As the office work is not suitable for them, they are good at business affairs. During their former 35 years, their efforts in career will progress smoothly. After that, they will not be as lucky as before, but their persistence will help them to make a breakthrough. Best Jobs for Dragons A stable occupation is not suitable for them, for they have more room to use their talent. They are also full of imagination, so they may prefer jobs related to thinking. Suitable jobs include: architect, politician, economist, doctor, café owner, athlete, writer, artist, actor, or fashion designer. Career The Water Dragon's career is in good condition. Because the Dragon people are willing to support the younger generation, and they often give a hand to help the young, so they can be respected and loved by many young people. Wealth Starting from the old age, the wealth luck of the 1952 Dragon people began to get better and better. After all kinds of ups and downs in their wealth luck, they have become very mature. They have already learned how to save money and how to spend money, so they can accumulate a good sum of savings. Love and Relationships The love relationship between the 1952 Water Dragon and their spouse is relatively good. The Dragon people who retire at home have more time to get along with their lover. They should grasp the time and do something they like with their spouses, so that their feelings will be further improved. In addition, their relationship with their children is also good. As they get older, they will become more tolerant and less strict with their children. Health The Water Dragon has always been in good physical condition, and they do not often get sick. But as they get older, some geriatric diseases are inevitable. It is suggested that they go to the hospital regularly for physical examination and see a doctor in time when they feel unwell. (Source: Chinese Zodiac)

For people born in the year of the Dragon, 2024 is their Ben Ming Nian (Zodiac Year of Birth). According to Chinese horoscope, people generally encounter more misfortune than good fortune in their Ben Ming Nian. So in this year, they should stay low key, be cautious, and spend more energy defending the status quo rather than seeking for changes. Red clothing and footwear is said to be effective keeping out bad luck in Ben Ming Nian, so people often wear it for that purpose, especially on the first day of the Dragon year, which falls on February 10 in 2024 in the Gregorian calendar.

They should spend more energy keeping healthy. Being sensitive, people with Dragon sign of Chinese zodiac may feel upset and depressed once facing increasing pressures, which could lead to physical problems. Knowing this beforehand, they should learn to reduce pressures properly. In daily life, seek for a balance between work and rest and keep a good mood, which will be helpful in maintaining health. [Source: Dragon Fortune]

Anyone who knows me well, like

will happily confirm that I am very much a Dragon according to the characteristics listed above and maybe more so than those polite words convey….

I think it is fair to say that I am relentless, argumentative, feisty, impatient, sometimes furious and scary. In real life, I have seen people quake when I lose my temper.

Simultaneously I am persistent, dedicated, helpful, loyal and friendly…. most of the time.

If you read my Autobiography, you will see that the years 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000 and 2012 were all very difficult years for me, so it is interesting that those are the Dragon years. I didn’t notice that at the time, I was too busy coping with all the changes that hit me! In traditional Chinese culture the year of your sign is often unlucky, but can be less so if you tame your wilder side and play it cool.

I have never played anything cool in my entire life, so this coming year may prove a tad difficult for me! 🤣😂

You will notice that there is no sign of shyness, no lack of confidence, no shrinking violets hereabouts! I have no idea what it feels like to be shy or lacking in confidence. I always believe that I can do anything I set my mind to and I get very confused when I meet shy and nervous people. I usually feel sorry for them, simply because I haven’t a foggy clue what they are going through!

Upshot of all this is that I shall be wearing lots of red this year, to ward off danger and dodgy characters! Thankfully Peggy (

) went to the market, when she was visiting from Australia, and she bought me a bright red dress which I love. I already possess some fabulous red patent leather shoes! I intend to buy a few more red dresses and maybe a red swimsuit too because, for my health, I intend to take a short holiday at a Health Spa with swimming, jacuzzi, steam and sauna very shortly (

) 🙄

not a fucking vegan one, that is for sure!

AND when Peggy gets back to the UK, we are going to take a trip on a Canal boat that she used to work on! Two old workaholic cronies, being waited on hand and foot for once in our lives! Should be wonderful. I have never been on a British canal! I hear the scenery is gorgeous! Better than 5G infested motorways, anyway!

Use the link Chinese Zodiac to find out which sign you are in the Chinese horoscope and see if you recognise your characteristics as closely as I recognise mine. It is just a bit of fun and relaxation, rather than dwelling on all the bloody nonsense that the Black Nobs are cooking up for us….. all the totalitarian controls….. all the fear porn from the WEFfers and above all, the unrelenting barrage of threats to our individual rights and freedoms.

You know what I say to ‘em don’tcha?