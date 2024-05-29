Recently I have seen rumblings and rumours which suggest that the newly announced general election has been hurriedly called for July 4th 2024 because Rishi Sunak does not wish to go down in history as the British Prime Minister who presides over WW3.

I am very surprised that the British media and people do not seem aware that the City of London declared war on Russia and China back in April of 2022. They could not have made it plainer at the time. Was nobody listening?

I wrote about it here -

Open that link. Listen to the speeches which start ironically at the 33rd minute and then consider what has been happening in the world since.

I did not mince my words in that Substack post. I cannot improve on them now.

Believe me when I say, “It is a shocking truth to declare that every school, every university, every book, every news media, every word of history we have ever been taught is contrived to deceive us, to bleed us dry until we die in the darkness of baffled ignorance, unable to fathom why we always felt that something was so terribly wrong…..”

When your proposed political candidates come knocking at your doors, campaigning for your votes ask them:

DO YOU SUPPORT WAR AGAINST RUSSIA AND CHINA?

Then vote according to your conscience.