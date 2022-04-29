Do not imagine that Liz Truss wrote that speech. She is a puppet for the NWO predator class which INFESTS the Crown Corporation & City of London since the Templars established the "rule of law".

Not all of us are ignorant to what that phrase really means.

The speech is a gilded declaration of war against Russia and China. Truss is just stupid enough to go down in history as the idiot who delivered it and put a massive target over London.

I have been waiting for the true global rulers to step out of their dark lair and seeing Liz Truss wearing black was significant, even if she is too dumb to know it.

Congratulations to the Black Nobility, the Guelph, the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, the Windsors..... you have reached your destination, WW3.

I do not think many of us will survive it.

Watch the speech from 51st minute here:



If you can spare the time (and the sick bucket) watch the Mayor of London’s speech from the 33rd minute (how appropriate!) ….. that is just as malignant and full of hateful deceit too.

I want my readers to understand that the City of London does not represent the British people. It only represents the globalist corporations who have their HQs within that predatory square mile. Those corporations are owned by internationalists who feel no allegiance to any country, least of all Britain.



Us Brits have been cannon fodder for the Templars’ “Rule of Law” since the days of the Crusades. We have done their globalist bidding by conquering, colonising and genociding while stuffing their bank accounts with trillions, trinkets and treasure. We have died in the millions to win their wars, we have taken their “Rule of Law” and inflicted it all over the world, all the while remaining completely oblivious of the true meaning of the phrase. The RULE OF LAW is the HOLY GRAIL. It is the best kept secret. It is an early and very simple word salad! It means that the law is from the rulers or He Who Rules Is The Law.



I could weep with rage if I were not so dried up with decades of witnessing these evil twisted predatorial globalists wring every ounce of energy and spit out of every Brit and every colony they have forced us to dominate.

It breaks my heart to see Brits waving the Butcher’s Apron, singing Rule Britannia, to see Americans believing they have an independent free nation (for your sake KEEP your guns!), to see Australians, New Zealanders and Canadians dazed and confused by the sudden realisation that they live in massive prison colonies governed by World Economic Forum Young Global Leaders who are nothing more than trained 4th Reich guards.



It all stinks beyond that of Nazism. Beyond Fascism.

It stinks of the “Rule of Law” totalitarian global trap which has taken centuries to build by stealth and which controls every NATO country - if not they can expect to be Balkanised….. funny how that violation of human rights is conveniently forgotten by whichever manipulator wrote Liz Truss’s evil Declaration of War and dressed it up to sound so righteous.



If you do not know what the RULE OF LAW really means, please make a point of setting time aside to read the article I linked above, find out.

I did and it made my soul ache.

Ache for the innocence of ignorance….. a time six decades ago when I believed that being British was a wonderful privilege rather than the misused and abused slave that I have always been.



It is a shocking truth to declare that every school, every university, every book, every news media, every word of history we have ever been taught is contrived to deceive us, to bleed us dry until we die in the darkness of baffled ignorance, unable to fathom why we always felt that something was so terribly wrong…..



May this Universe find better things to do with the predator class when they reincarnate. Better things, far away from any of us, blind to our existence, deaf to our joys, but above all unable to speak their unforgiveable, terrible lies to us and our children ever again.

Make it so.