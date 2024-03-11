I have. I don’t hear it as such. I feel it as a very slight vibration or shudder in my body. When I told my doctor he looked as baffled as he always looks when I tell him anything! So no joy from that department!
I don’t feel it all the time or maybe I don’t notice it all the time. Anyway, this video covers the research, discusses it, explores possible causes and speculates about it.
Let me know what you think!
HAVE YOU HEARD 'THE HUM'?
Thanks for all your comments. You have surprised me, more people know about this than I was expecting!
I hear it (or something like it).
Yuval Ron, musicians, did a workshop in Portland Maine maybe 10 years ago where they spoke of the 7 sacred sounds that a few people can hear. It''s a Buddhist or yogic understanding. Food for thought... maybe an avenue to explore.
I recall first paying attention to it on a mountain hike, 20 miles from nowhere. Is that traffic? Or maybe a large heard of mooing cows. None of those within 20 miles either. Maybe it has to do with the return path of current on the electrical grid?
Ultimately I figure it is an internally generated "sound", maybe a harmonic of my own nervous system - which I can also hear in some ways. It doesn't seem to have any directionality, but it surrounds me. It comes and goes (like traffic would). Seems to me it's just part of my body and my sensory system.