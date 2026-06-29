Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Sjeu's avatar
Sjeu
3d

This issue deserves full focus. By anyone, not just the TI’s (targeted individuals) and the people who are secretly and non consented used as lab-rats by special the military and intelligence services to test new weapon-technology and to train AI etc.

This can happen to anyone but also to people who stand up for justice. For example when you are a witness of severe crimes By the government and you’re asked to join in, but refuse to lend yourself to those matters, you are perceived as a threat and end up in a watch list and you’re then likely to be harassed, intimidated and tortured in covert ways to be silenced.

Dew devices are then sometimes used. In recent years I’ve been hit 2 times with a hand held dew device. First time about 6 years ago and last time just a few months ago, just 1 day after contacting a fellow tortured test -person online to exchange information. I’m still recovering from it but both times, a hand held dew device was used. Also my laptop was again compromised around that time and my pets have been deliberately injured.

There are many way’s in which violence is used once you are a target. I have been subjected to all sorts of this crap since I’ve been tested in school when I was around 6 years old in some gifted and talented program. That is where people noticed some special skills and where I was specifically asked to use my talents to do very bad things. In exchange of great rewards.

But it felt so very wrong.

And I refused.

Firmly.

I was then told that I would surely live to regret my decision and that refusing to join would cause an immense amount of trouble for me. Yet I stood my ground.

But there has been tons of orchestrated brutal abuse , in many ways, ever since. As if my brain was hacked and much content has been extracted, exploited and monetized. While my life is constantly steered and sabotaged by external forces

I’ve never had any regrets in refusing to join these bastards.

But the harassment and torture has to STOP!

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Kirsi's avatar
Kirsi
3d

The name of the group in Spain is La Quinta Columna. I have some info about EMP connected to Graphene Hydroxide (GHO) present in vaccines (at least here in the West), but I don't know how to forward some videos I have to this conversation.

There is valid research evidence that GHO remains present in human blood, maybe in organs too, and that the IT mafia wants to connect humans to data networks making human body like radio receiver the purpose being to control people electronically like robots. I know this sounds like science fiction, but the research has gone far since Havanna Syndrome. Of course the idea is sold to the public with the illusion that this makes people's lives easier in many ways. You have to go deep into the rabbit hole to learn "their" death cult delution to be open-minded enough to start investigating things and connecting the dots.

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