Today I was alerted to this recent episode of 60 minutes which is a main stream media programme that I always find intellectually insulting, regardless of the subject matter being examined. However, calling on every ounce of patience I can muster, I watched it.

Blaming the Russians, whose work on microwaves had been translated by the CIA beginning in 1972 (I have the documents) is misdirection at a disgusting level. Russian scientists have been open and very careful to set tight national limits on EMFs.

Their most eminent scientist wrote a book warning against 5G which was published posthumously in 2022. I wrote about his career, achievements, cooperation with US scientists and the huge respect of his colleagues here:

The CIA agents speaking in the 60 minutes video, who say they were attacked, were probably victims of their OWN government’s experiments. However, the details of their life changing experiences resonate with my own and for that alone the 60 Minutes programme is useful.

MY STORY

In August of 2013, I mounted a stage to give a welcoming speech to the crowd at an enormous anti-fracking event outside Cuadrilla’s first fracking drill site in Sussex UK.

I was impacted in the right kidney by something I could only imagine was a microwave weapon which caused sudden immense pain. I spun around to see a man in civilian clothes pointing a device at me which was no bigger than a mobile phone. He held it flat out in front of him and pocketed it immediately. He moved away and I did not see him again. He was the only person within the Cuadrilla compound who was not wearing a hard hat and a Hi-Viz jacket.

Shortly after that a young woman with a clipboard approached me as I mingled in the crowd. She asked me for my address. A very odd question - I am an activist. We don’t tell ANYONE personal information. I did not answer her because I COULD NOT REMEMBER MY ADDRESS, not because I was being secretive. Later that day I found myself so lacking in energy that I struggled to walk up a gentle incline.

From then on my health deteriorated rapidly. I developed breathing difficulties, fluid retention, painful swollen feet and lower legs. By 2016 I had a heart attack, followed by a stroke and had gained 75lbs in weight. I lost two thirds of my hair volume and ALL my teeth. I constantly suffered clamping sensations in my head, blurred vision and my skin became dry and very itchy. My son has done wonders caring for me since then and his top priority is to limit the EMFs in our living environment closely followed by eliminating toxins from my diet. He has kept me sane for 10 years and counting.

I am now housebound, unable to walk more than a few paces without losing my breath. My lower legs and feet still flare up from time to time - so severely that they look and feel burned. The only remedy which cools them is to stand in very cold water until they go completely numb. Then to plaster them with Aloe Vera gel direct from the plant leaf.

I believe I am intentionally disabled by my own government.

That 60 minutes report only provides clues about the use of microwave weapons. I would say that such a weapon is being used in the West more than it is in Russia.

I recently wrote a short article about Targeted Individuals in the hope that people who think they are targeted would turn up in the comments with their stories. You may want to give that post a look:

Part one of page 63 from CIA translation of Russian study documents https://thefullertoninformer.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/cia-millimeter-waves-1.pdf

Part two of page 63 from CIA translation of Russian study documents https://thefullertoninformer.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/cia-millimeter-waves-1.pdf

ONWARDS!

xx

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