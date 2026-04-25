Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RealCousinIt's avatar
RealCousinIt
7d

Shawn Ryan did a podcast with a CIA agent stationed in a foreign country, he also was hit by a microwave weapon. His name is AJ, no last name. If you want more info please watch, so sad with the same symptoms and debilitating illnesses. He’s disabled now.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Frances Leader
Diane's avatar
Diane
Apr 25Edited

Absolutely disgusting. Yes, I remember in Australia when the 'authorities' during Convid used microwave weapons on the peaceful protesters in Canberra. These utter morons have zero clue or care of the long term effects of the latest fad weapon they employ.

Reply
Share
42 replies by Frances Leader and others
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frances Leader · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture