I haven’t written a post for a long time because I did not see the point.
I read Substack newsletters and Notes every day and, quite frankly, I am bored to salty tears of the lies, the fake narratives and the controlling distractions that are jamming this platform into a tedious copy of the old paparazzi.
I was thrilled to hear this interview with Andrew Bridgen on You Tube.
I hope he keeps his seat in Leicestershire, the historic home of anti-vaccine activism, when the nation goes to the polls on 4th of July this year. Mind you, we need far more than one member of parliament with integrity. I sincerely hope that we get some, but my lifetime experience has given me a seriously sceptical head in respect of British politics.
Somehow I think Andrew Bridgen will always be an interesting character whether he returns to parliament or not.
@ 34th minute- "crimes are being committed and its a crime to coverup a crime," Bridgen says. I wish, given his background of biochemistry, virology, biosciences, that he was educated as to the reality of the HIV/AIDS narrative. Early in this interview he talks about a friend (an American living in the U.K.) who was infected with Hep C and HIV via a blood transfusion.
If only Bridgen knew the truth. Not that he could or would speak up about it in parliament, as it would immediately end his career. There is however a vast body of information that HIV is not a "virus", nor is is passed on, in any fashion, to other humans.
There are so many links I could share on this topic, I will cherry pick just a couple as I'm sure no one will even see nor review them.
John Lauritsen AIDS Conference 2010-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmP0knunqrE&t=1s
Nancy Turner Banks -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yAq8y6iZrBMR/
Nancy Turner Banks' book, "AIDS, Opium, Diamonds, and Empire" is brilliantly written. If reads this book they will gain a very clear understanding that of course the 'pandemic' was just another of their fake medical paradigms. They do these things regularly, because they work on a very dumbed down and unsuspecting public who clearly is not paying attention.
There are at least 8 good books on the hoax that is HIV/AIDS.
Ya eres parte de nosotros, te necesitamos Francés y sobre todo, más a menudo. Entiendo tu tedio, estamos todos un poco cansados pero la lucha continua. Es parte del Estado triturar al individuo disidente, pero me consuela que de la rueda de molino de toneladas de peso, salga un buen aceite de oliva virgen extra, que es lo que eres tú. Abrazos y besos desde España.