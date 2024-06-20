I haven’t written a post for a long time because I did not see the point.

I read Substack newsletters and Notes every day and, quite frankly, I am bored to salty tears of the lies, the fake narratives and the controlling distractions that are jamming this platform into a tedious copy of the old paparazzi.

I was thrilled to hear this interview with Andrew Bridgen on You Tube.

I hope he keeps his seat in Leicestershire, the historic home of anti-vaccine activism, when the nation goes to the polls on 4th of July this year. Mind you, we need far more than one member of parliament with integrity. I sincerely hope that we get some, but my lifetime experience has given me a seriously sceptical head in respect of British politics.

Somehow I think Andrew Bridgen will always be an interesting character whether he returns to parliament or not.