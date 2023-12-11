"It is Divine Law, that you must tell your enemy what you are planning to do. If the enemy does not act and does not protest, the offense may go without Karma. This is believed so by the highest Satanic Governance in this dimension and the extra dimensional overlords, including Satan, the Reptilians, Greys, Archons and Dark Artificial Intelligence." This is the opening paragraph of Dr Ana Mihalcea’s post which everyone thought was so wonderful yesterday.

My reaction was complete mortification. I read the comments until I was sick to the stomach of the fawning adoration and fake spirituality. WTF happened to people’s brains yesterday? It was a Sunday, so I guess you were all trying to be super pious or something! What utter PIFFLE!

Let’s ask ourselves:

Where did she get this nonsense from?

Why does she believe that the law of cause and effect works this way?

What is this nonsense about ‘tell your enemy what you are planning to do’?

What are Satan, Reptilians, Greys, Archons and Dark Artificial Intelligence?

She has succumbed to a terrorising fantasy! Have you?

Doesn't she know that all thought has power?

IF WE BELIEVE IN NEGATIVITY OR INVISIBLE ENEMIES THEY BECOME REAL FOR US.

They are figments of a mad imagination that Ana has chosen to absorb.

I will not, under any circumstance, believe that this world is under the control of anyone or anything other than natural universal progress. Life is a miracle. Let's not ruin it by believing in stories and narratives that invisible entities seek to destroy it.

IF WE BELIEVE IN DEVILS WE ADD OUR ENERGY TO THE FEAR PORN AND LUNACY.

Be loving, that is all we need.

Ask a dog.

He knows.