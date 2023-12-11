FUMING! 😒
Life is a miracle. Let's not ruin it by believing in stories and narratives that invisible entities seek to destroy it.
"It is Divine Law, that you must tell your enemy what you are planning to do. If the enemy does not act and does not protest, the offense may go without Karma. This is believed so by the highest Satanic Governance in this dimension and the extra dimensional overlords, including Satan, the Reptilians, Greys, Archons and Dark Artificial Intelligence." This is the opening paragraph of Dr Ana Mihalcea’s post which everyone thought was so wonderful yesterday.
My reaction was complete mortification. I read the comments until I was sick to the stomach of the fawning adoration and fake spirituality. WTF happened to people’s brains yesterday? It was a Sunday, so I guess you were all trying to be super pious or something! What utter PIFFLE!
Let’s ask ourselves:
Where did she get this nonsense from?
Why does she believe that the law of cause and effect works this way?
What is this nonsense about ‘tell your enemy what you are planning to do’?
What are Satan, Reptilians, Greys, Archons and Dark Artificial Intelligence?
She has succumbed to a terrorising fantasy! Have you?
Doesn't she know that all thought has power?
IF WE BELIEVE IN NEGATIVITY OR INVISIBLE ENEMIES THEY BECOME REAL FOR US.
They are figments of a mad imagination that Ana has chosen to absorb.
I will not, under any circumstance, believe that this world is under the control of anyone or anything other than natural universal progress. Life is a miracle. Let's not ruin it by believing in stories and narratives that invisible entities seek to destroy it.
IF WE BELIEVE IN DEVILS WE ADD OUR ENERGY TO THE FEAR PORN AND LUNACY.
Be loving, that is all we need.
Ask a dog.
He knows.
I STRONGLY SUSPECT THAT DR ANA MIHALCEA WAS SPIKED OR POISONED CAUSING HALLUCINATIONS AND MENTAL TRAUMA.
I am a trained Herbalist and the history of my practice was my particular interest. I know, from personal experience, that seeing unseen worlds and entities can be very realistic and frightening if one suffers from a fever or poisoning. One of the worst events I had was when I was in my late 20s and my drink was spiked. My husband appeared to grow huge in size and looked exactly like the standard image for Satan. He had no idea that I was experiencing hallucinations and became very confused when I ran away from him at speed. I went to the beach and the sand appeared to be a carpet of rough cut and rare jewels. The sea was like liquid mercury and I was afraid of it. It took all night to wear off and I suffered shocking diarrhoea and sickness as my body tried its best to rid me of the toxin I had ingested.
I had to strip, wash all my clothes and self in the public toilets on the seafront of my home town. I walked home in a wet dress and I was convinced that every person who saw me thought I was crazy.
I found out later that it was my own husband who had spiked my drink 'for a laugh', he said..... I told him that poisoning his own wife was a stupid thing to do because from now on, he would be wise to wonder what I was putting in his meals.
The image of Satan was so intense that night.... my relationship with my husband was destroyed. I could not make love with him again.
So you see - I know VERY WELL what poisoning can do to the mind and emotions. It ruined my marriage. A stupid stunt for a laugh....
I never found out what it was that was put in my drink but I did discover who it was who provided my husband with the muck.
I never spoke to that person again without extreme contempt for him and his 'profession', that of being a drug dealer.
Another time I was poisoned by Freemason wives who were intent upon killing me outright and very nearly succeeded. I chelated and healed using Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh which resulted in them being stunned to see me recovered a year later. But it did take a full year of weight loss and pain to recover from that.
Wanna hear more about hallucinations? Man, I have a lot more to tell..... but I will let you see the parallels and the impacts on mental health that can result from such a trauma.
So now you know. Dr Ana showed all the signs of extreme poisoning and still does. THAT is why I was so motivated to raise the matter, even though I knew that very few people would ever understand the severity of the impact I was witnessing in her evangelism and imaginings, as recounted to Dr Len Ber a few months ago. I did write to her explaining that the events she experienced were very likely as a direct result of poisoning but she doesn't seem to read many of her comments so it went by without attention.
However, I kept a close eye on her posts and noticed the sudden upswing in religious fervour pervading everything she wrote. I saw the wild-eyed interviews and the increasing urgency. I could see that, for a scientist, she seemed oblivious that the symptoms she displayed were indicative of extreme poisoning rather than an epiphany. I became more concerned but unable to comment. She is treated like a superstar, here on Substack. People were crowding into the comments to praise their God for her deliverance. It was like a Billy Graham love-in with a thousand halleluiahs on her posts.
Reality had left the building so I went with it. I stopped visiting her work.
Someone sent me a link and they were concerned.... I had to risk being the baddie because it was as if a spell was being cast. It felt like mass hysteria was surging through her followers.
I do not regret this post and I wish Dr Ana all the best as she continues to recover from a very scary experience. I don't mind if you want to unsubscribe from me.... do it if you must.
I told my truth and if you can't cope with it, that is your weakness of spirit, NOT MINE.
What if it’s both?
Maybe it’s just the same energy imbalance, which will be interpreted through each person’s personal lens.
So, an imbalance of energy could manifest for one person as witnessing an “entity”, while another person may have physical symptoms only, or both.
It seems like the observer pairs with the energy to produce an outcome. So each consciousness is “baked” right into each person’s physical reality
So, you’re right; you get what you think about.