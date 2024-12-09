It would seem that Russia, Iran and Syria's Bashar Assad have made a very clever clean exit from a potentially deadly and blood-soaked event.

Lavrov's comments at Doha were especially prescient when he reiterated the importance of implementing 'the Rule of Law'. Listen carefully to his comments here:

In this instance he was referring to UN Security Council Resolution 2254, dated Dec 18, 2015 which set out a "Road Map for Peace in Syria".

Key elements of which include:

Ceasefire: Demands an immediate ceasefire by all parties, with a view to establishing a lasting peace.

Political Transition: Calls for a Syrian-led and owned political process, facilitated by the United Nations, to establish a new constitution and hold free and fair elections.

Inclusive Governance: Emphasizes the importance of an inclusive governance structure, representing all segments of Syrian society.

International Support: Requests the international community to provide humanitarian assistance and economic support to Syria, while also urging countries to take measures to prevent the flow of fighters and weapons into the country.

The Key Provisions of Res 2254 are:

The Syrian Government and opposition groups are called upon to engage in UN-facilitated talks, with a view to achieving a political transition.

A nationwide ceasefire is to be established as soon as the parties concerned have taken initial steps towards a political transition.

The UN Secretary-General is requested to submit a report within one month on the implementation of the resolution.

The Security Council decides to remain seized of the matter and to review progress in implementing the resolution.

The Impact achieved:

Despite being adopted unanimously, Resolution 2254 has yet to be fully implemented. The Syrian conflict continues, and efforts to establish a political transition and ceasefire have been hindered by various factors, including the lack of agreement among key parties and the ongoing presence of foreign forces and fighters in the country.

Meanwhile during the same conference, the UN special envoy called for urgent political talks on Syria to implement UN Security Council resolution:

‘The need for an orderly political transition has never been more urgent starting with the urgent formation of inclusive and credible transitional arrangements in Syria,’ says Geir O. Pedersen

Thankfully despite rumours, Bashar Assad and his family are reported to have arrived in Moscow where they have been granted asylum.

It seems to me that, by withdrawing from the country, Assad and his supporters in Russia and Iran have made the only legal and sensible manoeuvre.

Any violence or destruction that occurs after today is clearly the responsibility of the actors on the ground, i.e., US occupational military, Kurdish factions, Turkish participants, Israeli military invaders and all their proxy jihadist contractors or mercenary employees (regardless of their multiple and recent rebrandings).

ONWARDS!

