FINEST DUST
A poem of mine made into music by SUNO.
Listen here» https://suno.com/song/32838780-1974-4bab-ae70-46c537a342d5
[Verse 1]
When I go, I want to go
Soft as ash in the palm of dawn
To dissolve and melt away
Till my name is almost gone
I want to spread on this earth
In finest dust so rare
One small breath in the open field
And I am everywhere
[Pre-Chorus]
At one with life
Let the circle turn
Recycled on and on
Let the ember learn
[Chorus]
Forever here, forever fair
(Forever fair)
Forever shone by sun and moon
(And moon)
I want to be at home
I want to be at home
Sharing all I have ever been
With whom I may become
[Verse 2]
Let the river take my weight
Let the roots keep what remains
In the furrow, in the clay
In the steam after the rain
If my hands can leave a trace
Let it feed some other seed
If my heart can leave a light
Let it bloom where I may not see
[Pre-Chorus]
At one with life
Let the circle turn
Recycled on and on
Let the ember learn
[Chorus]
Forever here, forever fair
(Forever fair)
Forever shone by sun and moon
(And moon)
I want to be at home
I want to be at home
Sharing all I have ever been
With whom I may become
[Bridge]
Take me in the fallen leaves
Take me in the ocean foam
Take me in the breaking dawn
And make me part of home
No need to keep me whole
No need to keep me still
Let me loose into the world
And love me after will
[Final Chorus]
Forever here, forever fair
(Forever fair)
Forever shone by sun and moon
(And moon)
I want to be at home
I want to be at home
Sharing all I have ever been
With whom I may become
Forever here, forever fair
(Forever fair)
Forever shone by sun and moon
(And moon)
I want to be at home
I want to be at home
Sharing all I have ever been
With whom I may become….
Image:
‘Blown Away’ Series of sculptures by Penny Hardy, a British artist.
“The Blown Away series is a response to the strong emotions that affect us all at key points in our lives, the physical impact they have on our bodies and the influence external or environmental forces have on all of us.”
https://pennyhardysculpture.com/penny-hardy-sculpture-project-blown-away/
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ONWARDS!
xx
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I have made another poem into a song. This one is called Milky Haze https://suno.com/s/Z5THdJBNSHSLUkBM
I thoroughly enjoyed learning how to make music with Suno. I created a compendium of my amateur creations at this link:
https://boodicca.substack.com/p/my-musical-creations