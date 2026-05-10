Listen here» https://suno.com/song/32838780-1974-4bab-ae70-46c537a342d5

[Verse 1]

When I go, I want to go

Soft as ash in the palm of dawn

To dissolve and melt away

Till my name is almost gone



I want to spread on this earth

In finest dust so rare

One small breath in the open field

And I am everywhere



[Pre-Chorus]

At one with life

Let the circle turn

Recycled on and on

Let the ember learn



[Chorus]

Forever here, forever fair

(Forever fair)

Forever shone by sun and moon

(And moon)

I want to be at home

I want to be at home

Sharing all I have ever been

With whom I may become



[Verse 2]

Let the river take my weight

Let the roots keep what remains

In the furrow, in the clay

In the steam after the rain



If my hands can leave a trace

Let it feed some other seed

If my heart can leave a light

Let it bloom where I may not see



[Pre-Chorus]

At one with life

Let the circle turn

Recycled on and on

Let the ember learn



[Chorus]

Forever here, forever fair

(Forever fair)

Forever shone by sun and moon

(And moon)

I want to be at home

I want to be at home

Sharing all I have ever been

With whom I may become



[Bridge]

Take me in the fallen leaves

Take me in the ocean foam

Take me in the breaking dawn

And make me part of home



No need to keep me whole

No need to keep me still

Let me loose into the world

And love me after will



[Final Chorus]

Forever here, forever fair

(Forever fair)

Forever shone by sun and moon

(And moon)

I want to be at home

I want to be at home

Sharing all I have ever been

With whom I may become



Forever here, forever fair

(Forever fair)

Forever shone by sun and moon

(And moon)

I want to be at home

I want to be at home

Sharing all I have ever been

With whom I may become….

Image:

‘Blown Away’ Series of sculptures by Penny Hardy, a British artist.

“The Blown Away series is a response to the strong emotions that affect us all at key points in our lives, the physical impact they have on our bodies and the influence external or environmental forces have on all of us.”

https://pennyhardysculpture.com/penny-hardy-sculpture-project-blown-away/

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ONWARDS!

xx

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