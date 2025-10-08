Who needs Hollywood when the newsfeed can provide enough fiction to fill our heads with misinformation, distraction and nudges?
Move over movie stars we have a modern day Joan of Arc to worship! She even sports the haircut! 🙄
The manufacturing of Greta Thunberg is a book written by Cory Morningstar which chronicled the entire story of Greta’s rise to glory before 2019.
We are introduced to the not-so accidental phenomena of Greta Thunberg, the current child prodigy and face of the youth climate change movement. The “climate change is real” message is reframed for public consumption and rolled out at an international level, using Greta and her global platform to “sound the alarm” on climate change. This climate emergency is likened to a “house on fire”, while urging the public to be serious, patriotic, empathetic and, of course, nonviolent. Not one sentence of the new strategy mentions the horrific impact militarism has on climate change. The New Climate Economy being pushed by groups like Extinction Rebellion merely repackage our oppression into emergency mode. This urgency becomes global so that governments, NGOs and corporations will all direct immediate funding towards unlocking trillions of capital needed to save capitalism by further funding the new green imperialism. Today’s youth are used and molded into market solutions to insulate a global elite. Celebrity-sponsored activism seeks to build a new industry in which NGOs, the media and corporate powers collude to get people to support the very industries we should be erasing from the planet. The planet’s most powerful capitalists lie behind these “youth-led” movements for climate change, helping to manufacture consent for the “fourth industrial revolution” in an attempt to quell resistance to industrial civilisation.
Some fake heroes: (Israel-Palestine edition)
Greta Thunberg may be the highest profile example of someone positioned to benefit from association with a cause gaining massive traction globally, but she is certainly not the only one. Here’s an incomplete list of individuals I’ve identified who appear to fall into this category - along with a few notes and hints towards a real explanation of the interests they serve.
Many, but not all, of these are latecomers to the Palestinian cause. And that is one very reliable indicator of the dynamic: many of those who have been campaigning against the occupation of Palestine for decades have been marginalised in order to give platforms to a very specific clique of people.
International examples:
Greta Thunberg (Sweden) - already discussed here and in a previous post.
Ta-Nehisi Coates (US) - discussed in my previous post.
James Schneider (UK/US), Progressive International - for a hint at what Schneider’s orientation really is read this.
Mehdi Hassan (US/UK), Zeteo (formerly a host on many mainstream media outlets) - I suspect the deep story behind Hassan could be mapped out by investigating why, as a non-radical journalist for ITV in the UK, he was preaching extremist views in mosques at the same time.
Gary Lineker (UK) - a close friend of probable MI6 operative Rory Stewart and infamous Iraq War propagandist Alistair Campbell, Lineker appears to have been positioned in the UK to detract attention from the long-standing progressive politician Jeremy Corbyn on a range of issues including Palestine. Another sign of an establishment proxy is that they tend to benefit from taking stands on issues that other people get persecuted for. Lineker appears to have benefitted handsomely, while the average British citizen gets thrown in jail and charged for terrorism for merely expressing criticism of Israel’s crimes in Gaza.
Bassem Youseff (US/Egypt) - Youseff’s move from comedian to Harvard’s Kennedy School with a little involvement in the Egyptian ‘colour revolution’ in-between is suggestive. He later joined Mehdi Hassan’s Zeteo initiative.
Trevor Noah (US/South Africa) - sometimes referred to as a ‘CIA comedian’ whose mystification of the origins of the conflict in the past drew criticism but has been gradually shifting his rhetoric towards acknowledging or criticising the atrocities in Gaza.
Owen Jones (UK), The Guardian - exposed his real political leanings when he participated in the false smears of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn as ‘anti-semitic’ at a pivotal moment in the campaign for the UK’s 2019 elections
Barnaby Raine (UK) - from a family of Zionists and son of the executive of a ‘payday loan’ company that was infamous for exploitative lending practices, supposedly became a radical, left-wing anti-Zionist in later life for reasons that have never been convincingly explained. Given a high profile very early in Israel’s invasion of Gaza.
Piers Morgan (UK) - interestingly, Morgan has been a key individual in raising the profile of individuals like Youseff by inviting them as guests onto his show and attacking them unreasonably for their (apparently) pro-Palestine views. His ‘clash’ with Youseff got 23 million views on YouTube alone.
So who do these unscrupulous people work for?
AND WHO DOES THE CLUB OF ROME WORK FOR?
Today, the Club of Rome is the influence that represents the essence of Venetian totalitarianism within the World Economic Forum and the United Nations.
The Club of Rome convinces people to commit collective suicide by accepting the genocidal doctrine of zero growth.
It works to abolish sovereign nations and create a totalitarian global state.
Perhaps the most daring of plans by the Club of Rome is to control and even REPLACE nature itself using AI to create the Internet of Things.
Climate Change is the Club of Rome’s most spectacular propaganda, taught in schools and universities worldwide.
Truly, our most urgent task is to expose the fake heroes, the Club of Rome international organised crime syndicate which employs them and definitively end globalist totalitarianism before it ENDS US.
I can't remember the saying exactly, but it is something like, "a tiger cannot change their stripes." Although I know that the average person can change and grow throughout their life (as we all do), *any time* someone is in the public eye and begins jumping on a new bandwagon of the day, we should be suspicious. Look at their history, what they have stood for in their lives. The fruit they have bore. I have found that in most cases the true heroes in this world are the ones we never hear about... the ones who never boast about what they have done... the ones who are incredibly humble. And, more importantly, the ones who NEVER benefit financially or politically.
A leopard doesn’t change its spots… the how dare you girl is still the same. Her act redirects world attention and down plays the reality of the criminal atrocities committed by Israel. While pretending to care.