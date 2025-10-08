The manufacturing of Greta Thunberg is a book written by Cory Morningstar which chronicled the entire story of Greta’s rise to glory before 2019.

We are introduced to the not-so accidental phenomena of Greta Thunberg, the current child prodigy and face of the youth climate change movement. The “climate change is real” message is reframed for public consumption and rolled out at an international level, using Greta and her global platform to “sound the alarm” on climate change. This climate emergency is likened to a “house on fire”, while urging the public to be serious, patriotic, empathetic and, of course, nonviolent. Not one sentence of the new strategy mentions the horrific impact militarism has on climate change. The New Climate Economy being pushed by groups like Extinction Rebellion merely repackage our oppression into emergency mode. This urgency becomes global so that governments, NGOs and corporations will all direct immediate funding towards unlocking trillions of capital needed to save capitalism by further funding the new green imperialism. Today’s youth are used and molded into market solutions to insulate a global elite. Celebrity-sponsored activism seeks to build a new industry in which NGOs, the media and corporate powers collude to get people to support the very industries we should be erasing from the planet. The planet’s most powerful capitalists lie behind these “youth-led” movements for climate change, helping to manufacture consent for the “fourth industrial revolution” in an attempt to quell resistance to industrial civilisation.

In a previous post, originally published in October 2023, I argued that what is happening in Israel-Palestine is not what it seems. In particular, I suggested that the 7th of October 2023 was the start of a realignment in which, ultimately, the United States is going to reduce its support for Israeli occupation and apartheid - in order to facilitate an …

On the sudden epiphanies of Ta-Nehisi Coates and Greta Thunberg: the other reason it's crucial to understand what's really happening in Israel-Palestine

One of the most important forms of societal manipulation I have stumbled across in studying societal dynamics is the strategic elevation of ‘fake heroes’. This happens across a range of high profile issues, from positioning establishment or intelligence agency stooges as figureheads of student protests, to elevating similar types of people in the contex…

The 'drone attack' on Greta Thunberg and the fake heroes you are sold (Israel-Palestine edition)

Some fake heroes: (Israel-Palestine edition)

Greta Thunberg may be the highest profile example of someone positioned to benefit from association with a cause gaining massive traction globally, but she is certainly not the only one. Here’s an incomplete list of individuals I’ve identified who appear to fall into this category - along with a few notes and hints towards a real explanation of the interests they serve.

Many, but not all, of these are latecomers to the Palestinian cause. And that is one very reliable indicator of the dynamic: many of those who have been campaigning against the occupation of Palestine for decades have been marginalised in order to give platforms to a very specific clique of people.

International examples:

Greta Thunberg (Sweden) - already discussed here and in a previous post.

Ta-Nehisi Coates (US) - discussed in my previous post.

James Schneider (UK/US), Progressive International - for a hint at what Schneider’s orientation really is read this.

Mehdi Hassan (US/UK), Zeteo (formerly a host on many mainstream media outlets) - I suspect the deep story behind Hassan could be mapped out by investigating why, as a non-radical journalist for ITV in the UK, he was preaching extremist views in mosques at the same time.

Gary Lineker (UK) - a close friend of probable MI6 operative Rory Stewart and infamous Iraq War propagandist Alistair Campbell, Lineker appears to have been positioned in the UK to detract attention from the long-standing progressive politician Jeremy Corbyn on a range of issues including Palestine. Another sign of an establishment proxy is that they tend to benefit from taking stands on issues that other people get persecuted for. Lineker appears to have benefitted handsomely, while the average British citizen gets thrown in jail and charged for terrorism for merely expressing criticism of Israel’s crimes in Gaza.

Bassem Youseff (US/Egypt) - Youseff’s move from comedian to Harvard’s Kennedy School with a little involvement in the Egyptian ‘colour revolution’ in-between is suggestive. He later joined Mehdi Hassan’s Zeteo initiative.

Trevor Noah (US/South Africa) - sometimes referred to as a ‘CIA comedian’ whose mystification of the origins of the conflict in the past drew criticism but has been gradually shifting his rhetoric towards acknowledging or criticising the atrocities in Gaza.

Owen Jones (UK), The Guardian - exposed his real political leanings when he participated in the false smears of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn as ‘anti-semitic’ at a pivotal moment in the campaign for the UK’s 2019 elections

Barnaby Raine (UK) - from a family of Zionists and son of the executive of a ‘payday loan’ company that was infamous for exploitative lending practices, supposedly became a radical, left-wing anti-Zionist in later life for reasons that have never been convincingly explained. Given a high profile very early in Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

Piers Morgan (UK) - interestingly, Morgan has been a key individual in raising the profile of individuals like Youseff by inviting them as guests onto his show and attacking them unreasonably for their (apparently) pro-Palestine views. His ‘clash’ with Youseff got 23 million views on YouTube alone.