Today started off at 9am with me OverTheTop excited because I was all prepared for my first swim at the local recently refurbished gym/spa place. They have a special offer underway in which we can use their facilities for a day to try them out AND it would only cost me a measly pound (£).

ONE MEASLY POUND!

At 11am, I was all ready with my new bright red and shiny swimsuit, my towelling dressing gown, shampoo, conditioner and skin oil all packed into a copious supermarket strong bag. My son had checked over my mobility scooter and was sure that it was good to go. Meet Spiffy McZoom:

I mounted my trusty steed and off we trundled, negotiating the stupid chicanery which obstructs the alleyway to the main road. Within a few yards I noticed that the speed was a bit sluggish, but I was so busy saying hello to everyone that went past, grinning like a Cheshire cat and stopping to greet a neighbour and her lovely dog, Ollie, that I ignored the strange slowness and carried on.

Well, I passed by the shops, boing-boing over the pot holes and steep kerbs but Spiffy was struggling to get up the hilly bits…. “I am fatter than I thought!” I said to myself but continued because it was sunny and I could not stop grinning at everyone I saw.

You can tell that I don’t get out much, huh?

As I passed along the main road, I noticed that the battery gauge was declaring itself flat. “Can’t be!” I remarked confidently, trusting my son’s word over the machine. Then I started to move slower and slower until I ground to a complete halt.

I was confused! Had the previous day’s rain sneaked into the works somehow? I sat there and gazed across the road. Directly opposite me was the Veterinary Surgeon’s office, which is a lovely new building, by the way, very smart. Anyway, I can’t walk far so crossing the road was about as far as I might expect to go without losing all my breath.

HILLSIDE VETS, CORFE MULLEN, DORSET

When I arrived at the reception, there were two lovely young girls with glittery hair (I know - how do they do that?) I could not speak for breathlessness and they assured me not to worry, there was no rush. Lovely girls, both.

Eventually when I could speak I explained that my mobility scooter had unceremoniously died on the pavement opposite and they looked out of the window in sympathy. “Oh dear!” they said, “How can we help you?”

I wrote down my phone number and asked them to call my landline to tell my son where I was and then they directed me to a seat while they handled everything from then on! Amazing huh?

I haven’t even got a dog!

The two girls decided to go over the road and push and pull the scooter across the road and park it in their car park, right next to the office wall. They told my son to bring the charger so that it could be recharged via an extension lead out of the letter box! They had a wonderful time being Wonder Women because Spiffy McZoom is a hefty piece of kit…. they made it look so easy!!

Meanwhile -

I sat and made a big fuss of all the dogs who were waiting to see the Vet. That was the best bit, to be honest. The glittery haired girls phoned my son and he asked them to call a taxi to bring me home. A taxi arrived in a jiffy and I was whisked home double quick. My son set off with the charger and plugged it into Spiffy.

I had to phone the gym and explain that I was sorry for missing my appointment but they were cool about it and rearranged for Monday afternoon. They want to provide a special helper because they know how disabled I am!

I cannot believe how lovely all these youngsters were being towards me! None of them know me at all, but they were all going the extra mile to help me.

Their parents should be very proud.

Later on this afternoon, my son went back to collect the charged mobility scooter and he bought the girls a big box of Quality Street chocolates which apparently was received with cries of “Ooh, naughties!” So that was a grand idea, not that either of them needed to worry about their weight, they are both beautiful, young and very fit.

Then my perfectly fit son had to ride Spiffy McZoom all the way home with half the village looking at him in curiosity. He is obviously NOT elderly or disabled! 🤣😂 He said it was embarrassing!

Bless!

As soon as he got home we got a weather warning that more rain was on its way, so he brought Spiffy indoors and stored it in our huge cupboard, which is also named…. we call it The Tardis because it is incredibly large and holds everything we don’t use every day. We name everything. I know, we are a bit eccentric.

I didn’t get my swim but I actually had a lovely time!

Isn’t life wonderfully surprising sometimes?

😊