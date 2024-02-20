As a follow up to my previous post:

I finally went swimming and signed up for a year's membership at our local Gym+Swim+Spa yesterday, Monday 19th February 2024.

It was a warmish (12 degs centigrade) afternoon and I left home with lots of time to spare. Spiffy McZoom was fully charged this time and I had no problem riding through the whole length of our village to reach the Gym/Swim/Spa place, newly refurbished at the other end of our hilly main road. As before, I had to grin joyfully at everyone. This has become my new habit! I giggle when I see some people hardly know how to react to that. It is interesting! As if a smile is an uncommon sight….

I arrived at the back door of the Spa where I was let in by an automatic lock release. I went in, found the lift and, as instructed, went up a floor to book myself in for my trial swim, at the reception.

Then I returned to the lift to go down to the lower level where the pool and spa await. I found the disabled changing room, parked Spiffy in the agreed spot and proceeded to change into my brand new, bright red swimsuit.

That isn’t me…. she is a model from the catalogue… I am not! 😂

I was nervous because it has been a decade since I last went swimming and I have had a lot of health issues, not least of which is three strokes since then.

I used to be a terrific swimmer. I have no memories of being unable to swim, thanks to my Dad and his bravery. He had taught me to swim before I could walk. I had taken part in galas and endurance swimming events all through my teenage years and had even swum in several direct actions for Greenpeace - but I can’t talk about that, I might incriminate myself! 😉

I very slowly descended the easy stairs into the water and the first thing I noticed was the lack of feeling in my left leg. It felt very strange, but I continued. As soon as I began to swim I realised that my left side was not co-ordinating with my right. This resulted in being unable to keep my balance in the water and I couldn’t trust myself!

I clung to the side and tried to make my legs work together but the left one was all over the place! Hmm. Not good.

Thankfully the huge, tattooed lifeguard had been pre-warned that I was coming and he was keeping a close eye on me. He suggested that I use an expanded foam tube to keep me buoyant and I agreed. Once I had the tube tucked under my armpits I felt safer and was able to begin something like doggy paddle.

I realised that I was going to have to learn to swim all over again!

“OK” I thought. I had learned to walk again. I could learn to swim. No worries! I doggy paddled eight lengths with lots of encouragement from other swimmers who were all similarly handicapped. There was a guy who had been crushed in a motor accident. A woman keeping fit while she awaited a hip operation. A tiny London lady who was swimming to recover from several recent surgeries and a few others who were swimming to regain lost fitness. Everyone was so kind and welcoming to me!

After my eighth length, I felt that I had done enough and I decided to go to the steam room and try that out. I was pleasantly surprised. The steam was thick, like being in a hot cloud and the little London lady was already in there, willing to chat. We giggled away for about half an hour and then I decided to get a shower, wash my hair and finally, dressed in my white towelling gown, I went to try out the sauna. That was fabulous! It was super hot and the man who had been crushed in a car accident was in there. We chatted until we were both nicely boiled!

After dressing, I got back on Spiffy and went up one floor in the lift to the reception. I had decided that I want to make a regular habit of visiting this lovely place. I want to make my left side work again and I felt that, with patience and practice, I could learn to swim properly again. I was ready to sign up for a full year of membership.

Well…. What a kerfuffle! 😂

The girlies behind the counter are not allowed to take cash.😵

Then they could not seem to fathom me having no mobile phone.😵

Then they gave me an I-pad fingy to fill in a form, BUT I could not read the tiny (only for young people) writing!😵They had to fill it in for me!

Then the bank wanted to verify my card payment, so the lovely young receptionist had to phone my son and warn him that a security code would come to my landline from the bank. Would he please phone the Gym and let us know what it is? That took several attempts to get sorted!!🙄

Finally, I got my membership all paid up for a year in advance, with a special discount for being a worn out geriatric who can't see weeny writing and needs young people to read the small print.... there was a spectacularly good deal on offer and I took advantage of the bargain!

I was exhausted at the end of all that! So were the reception girlies!!

We had to have a coffee break in the cafeteria! 😂 Any excuse!

On the way home, just as the sun began to set in an orange sky, I felt victorious! I have begun my journey back to some sort of health and maybe a better social life. Once again, I was riding Spiffy and grinning at the world, which could not help but grin back at me!

2024 may be a geo-political nightmare but for me, it is a new beginning and I am determined to enjoy every minute of it.