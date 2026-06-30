Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Paul Downey's avatar
Paul Downey
2d

Seams important to me to constantly remember that we all come from completely different worlds.

The world I am happiest in is the world of structural engineering,very, very, challenging, complex , beautiful , elegant. I obviously didn't believe a word of the story we all told about the events of the ninth of September 2001. Even as that first plane disappeared into the north tower , I was thinking surely no one's going to believe this nonsense. But I was stumped as to just where the towers ended up 'cos it looked to me as though they turned to dust and blew away across the Hudson into NJ.

It wasn't till Dr Judy Wood published her book explaining the mechanism that dustified the towers that all my questions were answered. If you have been blessed with a naturally inquiring mind,then all you can do is trust it.

So it looked like the towers blew away. It looks like on both sides of the Atlantic we live in corporatocracies. And it looks like the British State is about to completely disappear.

Just trust that virtually everyone has an agenda and be very on your guard around religious groups such as the environmentalists.

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TomNearBoston's avatar
TomNearBoston
2d

Ironically, I find the complaint within this piece that "we have lost faith in our institutions" itself demoralizing: those institutions have revealed themselves to be eminently worthy of distrust, since they are about control not truth.

So no, I won't be automatically trusting any media. While the piece refers to "cynicism" and "defense mechanisms" I find this mindset of critical thinking to be liberating, not demoralizing.

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