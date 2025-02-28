My son and I were giggling about what sort of ‘merch’ I might develop for my anti-imperialism and dissonance grifting. We came up with personalised incontinence pads for giggling grannies, ready-chewed meat products for the toothless among us, kitsch tinfoil designer hats -

How about big helium balloons shaped like up-pointing fingers? With the words ‘LOOK UP!’ written on them for your chemtrail denying friends!

Holistic inter-dimensional Shungite boulders to counteract the EMFs? Prices according to weight.

(Buyer collects, of course!)

Black T-shirt with “I am not a Black Nob” written in white? Buy one get one free!

and matching cap?

Cup and string anti-wifi intercom for the kids! Hours of fun!

Build your own drone warfare kit, complete with bombs! Only available on our Dark Web sister platform. Bulk orders considered. Plain wrapper deliveries. In the dark. By black ops helicopter.

Face paints and ugly teeth kits with sample designs for those shoplifting trips around town to defy facial recognition software!

Blow up balloon very fierce home defender! Very cheap maintenance, no vaccines or vets bills.

Build your own tomb kit - (planning permission may be required) Designed to accommodate the whole family.

Vatican approved EMF Protective clothing for that special occasion. Please specify colour and size. Allow 28 days for delivery from Rome. Red shoes are out of stock.

Day wear - bargain pack of 3, machine washable polyester lined with EMF resistant sackcloth. Pendant not included.

WHAT ARE YOUR SUGGESTIONS FOR MY BARGAIN BASEMENT MERCH RIP OFF WEBSITE?

🤣😂

If you appreciate my rather random somewhat insane post but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians. I can’t think why.