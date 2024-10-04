What do you think of this conversation?
Patrick Bet-David interviews ex-Raytheon whistleblower Eric Hecker who gives the inside scoop on Antarctica. Hecker is a former member of the Navy who worked for Raytheon, a major U.S. defense contractor. His position as a firefighter and plumber for the South Pole facility in Antarctica gave him unrestricted access to the compound. During his stay, Hecker observed highly advanced directed energy weapons and other technologies beyond what we previously thought possible. He has also testified to Congress under oath and hopes to bring his experience to the public for the good of humanity.
Given the major weather events and earthquakes causing chaos all over the world, should this man be taken a lot more seriously?
Can we be brainwashed with electro-magnetic frequencies?
ONWARD!
xx
If you would like to show appreciation but not commit to a subscription, you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader
I decided to research some of the claims made during the video and came across this amazing website:
ICE CUBE NEUTRINO OBSERVATORY ANTARCTICA CONSTRUCTION
https://icecube.wisc.edu/science/icecube/
FUNDED BY
https://icecube.wisc.edu/collaboration/funding/
LATEST MEETING NEWS:
https://icecube.wisc.edu/news/collaboration/2024/10/icecube-meets-in-madison-for-its-fall-2024-collaboration-meeting/
VIDEO ON NEUTRINOS:
https://youtu.be/GBPNe_0WY4Y
And, as 9/11 Revisionist posted today, a picture of scientist Dr. Judy Woods, with the caption: "Real whistleblowers don't end up on TV."