Patrick Bet-David interviews ex-Raytheon whistleblower Eric Hecker who gives the inside scoop on Antarctica. Hecker is a former member of the Navy who worked for Raytheon, a major U.S. defense contractor. His position as a firefighter and plumber for the South Pole facility in Antarctica gave him unrestricted access to the compound. During his stay, Hecker observed highly advanced directed energy weapons and other technologies beyond what we previously thought possible. He has also testified to Congress under oath and hopes to bring his experience to the public for the good of humanity.