The missiles and bombs fly back and forth across the middle eastern skies this week and, despite ongoing negotiations for peace, the Trump regime chose to attack Iran’s nuclear installations with bunker buster bombs on behalf of Israel.

Tehran has threatened to retaliate and Mr Trump has warned of further US action if necessary, saying: “There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran .”

We knew this was coming. We saw the escalations and the threats building since 9/11/2001. Everyone of us are victims of this totalitarian tiptoe towards hell on earth.

Ever since we watched the World Trade Centre dissolve into a toxic dust there have been wars and rumours of war blighting our efforts to live in peace.

It doesn’t matter what nationality you are. We are all victims of this diabolical plan. Trump says there will be ‘tragedy’ for Iran but I sense a greater tragedy for every living thing on earth.

There are no winners among us.

Those who succeed in times of war are well prepared and keeping a good distance from it. They find ways to justify their withdrawal to safe spaces. They consider themselves superior to it, even though they are the manipulators of it.

They believe that their action is warranted. For them, war is the quickest route to personal salvation on a planet with finite resources. It is an essential thinning of the herd. A herd of humans which they fear may rise up and annihilate them and their inheritance.

For thousands of years they have performed this ritual culling. They are expert at war games. It is peace that they cannot quite grasp. They have no experience of peace and, therefore, peace is beyond their creative abilities.

Peace is even beyond their imagination.

We know this is true about them. Their spokesmen and women over the ages have always found the words necessary to sow the seeds of fear and hatred. It doesn’t matter who or what we fear and hate…. just as long as fear and hate are nurtured and progressed into an uncontrolled frenzy.

This is more than mind control. It is almost a contagion. Or maybe a psychically induced permanent state of alarm.

It is like a stampede in which a few individuals become terrorised and they begin to run. Their panic is transmitted to others until the entire herd is charging off a cliff.

There is no turning back from the stampede without the risk of being trampled.

That is where we find ourselves today.

We are being herded.

Meanwhile, where are the people who have instigated the chaos?

Playing golf at Mar a Lago perhaps? Lounging on a superyacht? Sipping champagne in an opulent home on a private island? Calmly waiting in a deep underground bunker? Maybe enjoying the absolute tranquillity of a castle in Switzerland….. or secure behind their veto privileges at the United Nations Security Council.

One thing is for sure.

They are safe and we are not.

A tapestry copy of Guernica by Pablo Picasso owned by the Rockefeller family and on loan to the UN Security Council since 1985. Read more about this curiosity: https://www.un.org/ungifts/guernica-tapestry-after-guernica-pablo-picasso

