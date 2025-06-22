Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Jun 25

"The enemy is not a country.

It is not a religion.

It is a hierarchical, clandestine, totalitarian Empire which operates over and above politics and beliefs.

It has control over the Committee of 300, the Club of Rome, Bilderberg, Le Cercle, the United Nations, the World Economic Forum and every government in the world.

It is the true enemy of the entire human race.

It must be destroyed."

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/ww3-the-pentagon-brief

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Jun 23

The Don makes some calls....

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/F7VqPr17mm4

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
86 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frances Leader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture