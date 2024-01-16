ValkrieScotDottir, on the Swedish edge of the Arctic circle, at 30 degrees below freezing, wrote:

They're putting their sh*t in us in every conceivable way. That we have to try to practice damage control just to survive is horrifying, tbh. I now firmly believe that all, if not most of our health issues,, injuries and circumstances aside, are due to a combination of being systematically, generationally, poisoned. And technology and electrical frequency. I know I sound crazy but as I said, not bothering much about that anymore. Four years ago if someone had told me we'd be locked down and told to stand six foot apart wearing useless and dangerous face masks I wouldn't have believed you. I no longer think "crazy" applies anymore. They're doing what they're doing. It's now undeniable and more than enough evidence has been collected to back it up, which makes me look anew and askance at the supposed frontline freedom fighters. And at least for now, we're all on our own, but at least have the companionship of folks we haven't met and probably will never physically meet but who are nonetheless rapidly becoming a family of sorts, who are stumbling their way through this battlefield same as we are. And we can support one another verbally, at least. Be better soon Frances. x

Frances Leader in the cool damp dawn on the dozy Dorset coastal hills of England replied:

I ain't dead yet. Try as they might, and MAN they have tried really hard to shuffle me off to Valhalla, I have Gypsy grit and Jewish shrewdness combined with East London street fighting steel in my blood. It will take more than they have got to knock me down. Even if they succeed in the end, I will be back to nip their heels again in the next life and they will discover that I don't intend to EVER stop fucking them UP until the end of time itself. It would be best for them to surrender now! 🔥 🔥 🔥

ValkrieScotDottir speedily wrote:

Damn but I love your spirit! Interesting that you said you'd be chasing them up in the Afterlife...I remember saying that, if they do achieve immortality as they seem to be seeking, there will be SO many souls hungering for their blood they'll all be haunted the rest of eternity... Not a bad thought. :) Do you read Pratchett, btw? A character called Granny Weatherwax used to hang a note on herself saying "I ain't dead yet" when she was astral planing. :D

Frances Leader cracked up and wrote back immediately:

🤣😂I am the epitome of Granny Weatherwax! 🤣😂 I astral travel a lot - always have - and it freaks out anyone who sees my flesh body while I am gone.... it freaks those who see my astral body MORE!! One enemy spoke in confidence to my closest friend.... she said I haunted people. My mate said "Don't be daft, Fran isn't dead! She can't haunt anyone!" The enemy paled and said.... "Fran can!" As for the Nobs trying to achieve immortality - how stupid do you have to be to chase something you have already? We are all immortal, all without exception! Ray Kurzweil, rattling ten ton of toxicity from his million supplement pills, was asked if God exists. He said "Not yet!" implying that HE was on the path to create God with his Singularity project.... what a fucking dick head. They will HAVE to join us as equals and that is too huge a step for their over inflated egos. There is no 'chosen people' - there is only one soul and we each are particles of it..... like mist is ultimately capable of combining to become a part of the greatest ocean. That is God. We are there already and all living things are there with us. The Black Nobility are atheists and nihilists. They fear death, believing that it is the end of existence. That is the root of their insanity and sense of separation from life. Their stupid ideas all stem from that one glaring mistake. The 'divine right to rule' is an illusion which is inevitably doomed to fall away as more and more of us regain our natural connectivity. Like I said - it is best if they surrender now and save themselves more suffering, fear and estrangement.

ValkrieScotDottir replied instantly just before dawn:

I knew it! I love Granny...all of them. My favourite of his books is probably Hogfather though, it seems to me the most pagan and earthy, if that makes sense. You have what my Granny called "the Knack" (capital K there) meaning when she said it, folks who can travel the worlds, the spaces in between and weren't afraid of a good damn hex when it was called for. Wee story...I just call myself an animist now but back in the early eighties, I called myself pagan, because it was easier than explaining animism to folks. My Gran was in hospital for a hip replacement and when I went to visit her, the hospital priest was haranguing her over the damnation of her soul (she was Heathen,, pagan, not conventionally religious and called herself a wyrdwife, which is common in NW Scotland) and she was clearly fed up because he wouldn't leave her be. Saw her as a challenge, I suppose. I walked into the ward and heard her say loudly "There she is, there's my grandbairn. She's a *witch* and if you dinnae leave me be, I WILL have her hex ye!" and I blushed to the roots of my socks, because all the nurses turned to look at me and well, I was shy. But he clearly just thought she was raving. After a short discussion in which it was clear he wasn't going to give this recuperating old woman a break, I told him "Look, she's right. I'm a witch. If you dinnae leave her alane, I will hex your arse to hell and back" and at that he left. Never bothered her again. She was a character, my Granny. I miss her still. She taught me palmistry, dream analysis and how to scry through holed stanes. You sound very much like her and I hope you can take that as the complement it is meant for. :)

Frances Leader smiled to herself and replied:

My gypsy gran taught me palmistry, tarot and face-reading. She taught me Spanish swearing, sewing, knitting and healing herbs - ALL before I was five years old to make sure that it was etched in good and deep. I have never named her religion, because she didn't. All discussion of religions, politics and sex were forbidden during her matriarchy. Guess what I studied? Yeah, you guessed right.... I looked into comparative religions, geo-politics and thoroughly explored and enjoyed sex until I got sick of it! 🤣😂 Ever the rebel, aye!

ValkrieScotDottir dashed off a terrific response:

Then here's to our respective Grannies, who taught us what was most valuable in life and handed on the skills needed to navigate it best we can. It's unlikely the world will ever see their like again. Only hope I can do mine justice. :) Would love to have gypsy in me (don't though, sadly). But my blood is largely Highlander, and Granny was a crofter's daughter that went into service as a chambermaid at the "big house" aged fourteen. When her mistress's husband got drunk and tried to molest her, she walked right out and swore never to work for anyone again. The only exception she made to that was during WW2, when my grandad was flying planes in the war and was away. He'd left her expecting her second son, but then his plane was shot down over Germany and as they couldn't retrieve him, they wouldn't declare him officially dead, so she couldn't get the War Widows pension which was crucial at the time. So pregnant and all she took the only work she could find, tattie howking...harvesting potatoes..in the fields. Lost the baby (stillborn) and still kept on working as she'd my Dad to feed, alone. Most of all my Gran's traits, I admire still her courage. When Grandad (my second Grandad of course, my step Grandad) took his fourth heart attack and begged her to not call the ambulance, she sat by his bedside and they said their goodbyes there. I had to intervene with the authorities after that who wanted to prosecute her for assisted suicide. Grandad had just had enough of the medical system and the pain and distress involved in each of his treatments. Now, I think, more than ever, we can grasp what that is like. After he died it's the only time in my entire life I saw her cry. She didn't live long after he went. The old saying about those who lose their partners literally dying of a broken heart seems, to me, to hold water. I like to think she followed him. He was the love of her life. Keep being a rebel, Frances. The world needs rebels. I'm right here with you, if not physically (wreck that I am) then at least in spirit. And we could certainly use as many Granny Weatherwaxes as there are to help put things right.

