As part of my ongoing research into nano-tech I am reading the latest book by David A. Hughes, lecturer and program leader in International Relations at the UK’s University of Lincoln:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/379906687_The_Coming_Unrest

I could extract multiple quotations from the text to entice you to follow my example and read that book, but will limit myself to just one for brevity’s sake:

If the aim of the deep state is to use public health as the disguise under which to introduce military technology into the bodies of the population, then traditional forms of vaccine must be replaced. This, it seems, is the purpose of so-called “mRNA vaccines.” In addition to camouﬂaging the true nature of their contents, “mRNA vaccines” can allegedly be produced at speed, anywhere, based on computer code rather than a physical sample of a virus. With governments, regulators, and the media all captured, the public has no reliable way of knowing what these new products contain.

I have tried to find more information about David A. Hughes but found very little. One Bitchute interview, entitled “We are in a Global Class War” from a year ago, was very informative and useful, including the following in its introduction:

Prof. David Hughes is Senior Lecturer of International Relations at the University of Lincoln, UK. His research focuses on psychological warfare, Covid-19, the deep state, intelligence crime, technocracy, resurgent totalitarianism, and global class relations. He is author of "Mass Formation or Mass Atrocity", an intellectual critique of Mattias Desmet's 'Mass Formation', a disturbing theory first coined by Sigmund Freud in 1921. Dr. Hughes most recently wrote "Global Class War and the Politics of a Hatchet Job: A Reply to John Waters".

I cannot agree more with his analysis of Mattias Desmet’s atrocious psychobabble, but I have objected to anything based on Freudian psychology for 50 years!

To illustrate the theories and scientific developments perpetrated by the .01% watch and listen to Dr James Giordano (if you can tolerate his overwhelming ego):

“The brain is, and will be, the 21st century battlescape.”

I have stated, a few times, that I am not convinced of everything claimed to have been seen in blood samples. I am fully aware that there are numerous writers on Substack who are constantly churning out articles and images about this subject. I don’t want to challenge them, but I do want to discern how much of this is genuine and how much is fearmongering.

Obviously, this is going to require a great deal of study and time. Please bear with me as I work my way through ‘the science’ (if that is what we can call it)…. I think I would prefer to name it MADNESS but that is just my natural born ethics speaking.

