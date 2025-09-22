Zionists are NOT JEWS. Even if THEY THINK they are Jews, they are not.

Zionists are the Jews worst enemy!

This is compounded by the fact that most Jews are so vain that they cannot recognise the enemy in their midst and never have! They have been misled, deceived, brainwashed and dumbed down to such an extent by the lying narratives forced down their terrorised throats that rational thought and MORALITY has been completely destroyed from their culture.

Shocking as this may be, it is a fact.

Now, we can, therefore, look upon them as stupid puppets OR we can recognise that they are VICTIMS. As much victims as the people of Gaza!

Jews have been misled into the ugliest of crimes, i.e., genocide. They have been taught to fear extermination BUT they are bringing their own extermination upon themselves by trusting their worst enemy, a twisted Roman imperial ideology!

Zionism, meaning the acquisition and possession of Jerusalem, was developed by medieval Papal lunacy which led to the Crusades and cost many European Kings and knights their lands, wealth and ultimately their lives…. so they too were victims of Catholic organised crime! How do you suppose the Vatican became so wealthy?

What we have now is an IDEOLOGY that infests the weakest minds on earth either with fear or desire for revenge. It leads to Armageddon, inevitably.

The Holy Land is effectively the least ‘holy’ stretch of land on earth. It is contested by three completely fake warring religions, all of which were hijacked and nurtured by the Roman Empire to quell rebellion among a population consisting of overwhelmingly impoverished and disempowered slaves.

Christian Zionists aim to continue WW3 until they gain control over the Levant and its immediate neighbourhood.

I repeat - Zionists are NOT Jews.

Their leaders are mostly atheists and nihilists who have DELIBERATELY gathered Jews in Israel to make it easier to exterminate them, once and for all.

The behaviour we see emanating from Netanyahu is classic for someone who is privy to the true long term goals which are, essentially Roman in origin.

The Popes have proven this is the case with their endless, sick and mentally deranged Papal Bulls, not least of which is Unam Sanctum of 1302 which claims OWNERSHIP of every soul on earth on behalf of their ‘God’.

I quote the final sentence of this abomination here:

Furthermore, we declare, we proclaim, we define that it is absolutely necessary for salvation that every human creature be subject to the Roman Pontiff.

This type of thinking results in the justification of wholesale hatred, starvation, cruelty, torture and genocide against ANYONE who defies or denies their claim. Dispatching non-believers to face their ‘God’ is the ultimate solution (from their perspective). In this way they see their behaviour as HOLY!!!

The sheer raving insanity of the Roman Catholic Church has been tolerated for far too long. They are the vipers in our global nest because they consider that EVERYONE is either their POSSESSION or their VICTIM.

I don’t know if I have been able to explain the magnitude of this multi-generational international organised crime sufficiently clearly here.

I keep trying….. because someone has to speak up for sanity, even if it is only one small grandmother in Dorset, UK.

28/09/2025 UPDATE

Henry John Temple, 3rd Viscount Palmerston, was a member of the Church of England, the established church of England, and his religious policy as prime minister focused on maintaining its establishment while advocating toleration, especially for Roman Catholics.

Anthony Ashley Cooper, 7th Earl of Shaftesbury, was an Evangelical Christian, a believer in the “imminent second coming of Christ” dependent on the return of the Jews to Palestine.

John Winston Spencer Churchill, the 7th Duke of Marlborough, was a devout Anglican.

Benjamin Disraeli, though born Jewish, converted to Anglicanism and became a member of the Church of England.

Edward Bulwer-Lytton was a member of the Church of England and also associated with esoteric groups, though he did not formally sanction their use of his title as “Grand Patron”.

Lord Salisbury, whose full name was Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, 3rd Marquess of Salisbury, was a member of the Church of England, as were most prominent British political figures of his era, though specific details about his personal religious beliefs are not provided in the given context.

Theodor Hertzl, the founder of Zionism in Basel, Switzerland was educated by Jesuits at the University of Vienna.

30/09/2025 UPDATE

ONWARDS!

xx

