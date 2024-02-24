Yoga-Go are advertising all over the internet and their entire operation is a scam.

I fell for the trap, a cheap one-week trial period BUT that was swiftly followed up by a monthly charge being deducted from my bank!

I discovered that the App I had applied for only functions with Android 8.0/iOS 15 or later mobile phones. I don’t have any type of mobile phone.

I asked for a refund and was refused even though their terms and conditions carry this information:

"We do have a money-back guarantee, but it's regulated by the following condition:

(A) You have experienced technical issues with your Purchase and, as a result, your use of the Purchase is rendered impossible.”

After several repeated emails they still refused to refund my money so I searched online to see if others might have had a similar experience.

Sure enough - there were numerous complaints:

A victim by the name Taos wrote on 12/09/2023 at 04:42 AM

“After researching Yoga-go, I found this was a company operating out of Cyprus called Actitech Limited with possibly two persons running it. They have 4 other shell companies besides yoga-go. It appears they are operating world-wide and had problems with credit card companies recently. There is enough information here to file a complaint with your state Attorney General. Not sure if they can help with foreign entities.”

Info:



ACTITECH LIMITED

Διεύθυνση CYPRUS Karaiskaki 13, 3032, Λεuεσός, Λεuεσός

Νοuική Μορφή Private Limited Company

NACE 2 6201 Δραστηριότητες προγραuuατισuού ηλεκτρονικών συστηuάτων

Director Konstantina Faridou

Olga Ponomarova Christofi

Τηλέφωνο εταιρείας 25010469

Email general@actitechlimited.cy

Other complainants recommend that the only way to stop these thieves from plundering your bank account is to change your bank debit card immediately.

Please pass this information to anyone who may have fallen for this scam. Apparently if you do nothing they will continue to steal ever increasing amounts from your bank account!