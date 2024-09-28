Patrick Lancaster has been reporting from Ukraine since 2014 showing what the western media will not show us. He has been in the region for 8 years.

He has never been a ‘Secret Communist’ and in fact was an outspoken critic of Putin in his Navy years according to his friends.

He saw an opportunity to cover news from the Russian angle when he left the US Navy and sees the People of Donbas as victims suffering under Ukraine’s racism.

He rightly said Ukrainians regard Easterners as Inferior and lesser slavs than Westerners. Right now he is shadowing Russian troops in Kursk, Russia.

“The Russian counter-offensive battle is raging in the Kursk Region of Russia and I am the only independent journalist bringing you English language reports from there. In this report I go deep into the frontline with Russian "Akhmat" special forces assault team as they capture Ukrainian military positions. I think you deserve more than what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line. Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the lines? Think about it!! I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!”

Patrick Lancaster has been a war journalist for many years. He has a solid reputation. This man is an old school type war journalist. His work is some of the top work produced in covering the war against the people of Donbass ever produced.

Patrick acknowledged his source of payments on Telegram by saying:-

He gets a Pension from US Navy.

He gets a Royalty for an achievement in Cryptology due until 2030.

He has received $274,000 to date by Crowd Funding with nearly 2.6 million people paying him sums ranging from $ 1 to $200 by Buying him a Cup of Coffee and that amount covers the recent 8 years.

He receives remuneration for every video of his used by RT.

His Youtube Channel is monetized so far.

Patrick is not in this for the money.

He could easily be making $300,000 p.a. as a Naval Crypto Intelligence Consultant for US Private Security.

Is he reliable?

I find him to be. Unless every person he interviews are all some version of De Niro or Meryl Streep they sound genuine and worried and realistic.

He is logical in every possible way. He often sounds stressed because HE IS. He leads a stress filled life, right on the front line alongside fighting Russian troops.

He was the first to claim Ukraine was lying about its performance and is vindicated as Zelensky sits helplessly begging people for arms and money.

He was the first to claim US was fighting a proxy war and was vindicated when US is desperately doing everything to continue a war rather than broker a peace.

He was the first to talk about Azov atrocities in Mariupol and today even BBC and CNN have to reluctantly admit that Ukraine has supported Nazi style militias who were terrorising Donbas and Lukasz.

ONWARDS!

xx

If you appreciate my Substack but cannot commit to a subscription you could buy me a coffee here » https://buymeacoffee.com/francesleader