Peter Thiel is in Rome to host a secretive, invitation-only conference focused on the concept of the Antichrist, blending theology, technology, and political ideology. The event, organised with the Italian cultural association Vincenzo Gioberti, features closed-door lectures exploring how modern institutions, such as global governance, climate activism, and technological regulation may represent a contemporary form of the Antichrist. Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, frames technology and data-driven power as the modern Katéchon, or “braking force” that delays the Antichrist’s rise.

His presence in Rome has drawn significant attention due to his strong criticism of Pope Leo XIV, whom he labels a “woke American pope,” and his broader opposition to what he sees as liberal consensus, including environmental policies and AI regulation. The conference, held near the Vatican until Wednesday 18th March, has sparked backlash from Catholic officials, including Pope Leo’s AI advisor, Father Paolo Benanti, who called Thiel’s actions a “prolonged act of heresy.” No official meetings with the Pope or Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are scheduled.

The Rome lectures appear to follow the blueprint of a four-part lecture series he gave in San Francisco last September. Some of the invitations circulating in Rome, for example, copy the description of the San Francisco event. “His remarks will be anchored on science and technology, and will comment on the theology, history, literature and politics of the Antichrist. Religious thinkers upon whom Peter will draw include René Girard, Francis Bacon, Jonathan Swift, Carl Schmitt and John Henry Newman,” said one invitation. ~ Independent article

Peter Thiel defines the modern Antichrist as a luddite tyrant or globalist figure who rises to power by exploiting fears of existential threats, such as climate change, AI, and nuclear war, to establish a one-world order that halts technological progress. He frames this figure not as a traditional evil scientist, but as someone who uses the rhetoric of “peace and safety” (referencing 1 Thessalonians 5:3) to justify centralised control over science and technology.

According to Thiel, institutions like the United Nations, the International Criminal Court, and climate activism—particularly figures like Greta Thunberg—are manifestations or enablers of this Antichrist spirit. He argues they promote stagnation under the guise of protection, ultimately serving as precursors to a global regime that suppresses innovation.

Thiel also identifies technological regulation and “woke” global governance as modern forms of the Antichrist, warning that these forces erode individual freedom and delay human advancement. In contrast, he sees technology companies—like his own Palantir—as a restraining force that delays the Antichrist’s rise by preserving progress and data-driven power.

Further details:

https://apnews.com/article/italy-peter-thiel-paypal-pope-vatican-c3a6c7d2daba501caf8152558ac2d743

https://en.ilsole24ore.com/art/thiel-magnate-pro-trump-rome-technology-embankment-against-the-antichrist-AIst1kxB

Does this entire effort stink of self-preservation to you? 🤐 I notice that the Ides of March fall within the conference duration…..

ONWARDS!

xx

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