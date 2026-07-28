WHO WAS MATTHEW NORTH?
aka Matthew Kiewel
Tucked in the foggiest of my pre-Covid memories was a young man who began creating long interesting videos exploring the dark corners and characters of information warfare. It was 2020 and I was just becoming interested in his revelations when he was suddenly declared dead by a presumed suicide.
Today I was inspired to write about him and to gather as many links as possible to the broadcasts he created. I had intended to dig them out because I had only heard a very few of them. There had to be more.
As usual my first inquiries were treated to the usual barrage of denial by our ever limiting artificial “intelligence” dumb clutz. Undeterred I persisted with my reframing, adding a few nuggets dusted off from my memory and eventually, I nudged some real leads onto my laptop screen.
BRAVE AI RELUCTANTLY COUGHED UP:
According to unofficial reports and conspiracy theory discussions (primarily on platforms like BitChute, Rumble, and Reddit) he operated under the alias Matthew North. His legal name was allegedly Matthew W. Kiewel.
He was found dead on September 27, 2020, in Berrien County, Michigan. He was 23 years old. The official cause of death was ruled a suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car.
I remembered that Matthew North had been exploring the SCAPEGOAT NARRATIVE and was able to tease some information from Brave AI about that:
Proponents of the conspiracy theory claim he was “silenced” or “suicided” because of his political commentary. Specifically, they allege he made videos criticizing Donald Trump, the John Birch Society, and Israel (referring to Israel as a “scapegoat” or discussing “Zionist puppets”). Some claims suggest he was targeted by the Canary Mission (a group that tracks BDS activists) and received threats prior to his death.
I came across a fresh upload of the video I had seen back in 2020:
OH JOY! AFTER A LITTLE EXPLORING I FOUND AN ODYSEE ACCOUNT WHICH HAD CREATED AN ARCHIVE PLAYLIST!
It has more than 50 videos listed, so fill your boots!
https://odysee.com/@abrahamicmatrixdestroyer:6/Matthew-North-Archive
ONWARDS!
xx
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Mathew must of been getting dangerously close to something that others were trying so hard to keep hidden.
It's interesting. I'd been doom scrolling Iran war shit for months when I began to see a thread running through all of it. I wasn't sure what it was but something didn't seem right. The same people, saying the same things. Some of them I KNEW were controlled opposition, others I trusted (just like during the SCAMdemic). It wasn't until I came across J.J. Couey and Mark Kulak that it began to make sense.
Come on, we KNOW we’ve been lied to from the moment we emerged from our mothers’ wombs. But this is different. It is, in effect, a Netflix drama, more realistically, a clown show put on for we idiots who are stupid enough to fall for it.
Podcasters are controlled characters who lie for filthy lucre. I even wonder if these demons are worse than the ghouls who manufacture the only output this country has anymore, death and destruction. I truly feel sorry for those who own stock in the military industrial complex because Hell has a special place for them. Not just the CEOs but the stockholders as well. I can hear them before the judgment seat of God…”But…but…it was just…”
Couey is all about the SCAMdemic and Kulak is all about the opioid epidemic that murdered tens of thousands of, mostly, kids, and blamed it on the SCAMdemic and, of course, China. They both are exposing “players” (characters) in this charade that keep us away from the real issues that are destroying this country. How else can you justify welcoming war criminals into America and giving them standing ovations in “Congress.” (I hate to tell you our government is a fraud. We have no government anymore…if we ever did.)
As the Bible says, “The fool says in his heart, ‘There is no God.’ They are corrupt, doing abominable iniquity; there is none who does good. God looks down from heaven on the children of man to see if there are any who understand, who seek after God. They have all turned aside; together they have become corrupt; there is none who does good, not even one.” Yeah, and for those who don’t believe in God or Satan for that matter, just remember me when you stand before the gates of Hell! But I digress…
I only watched the first part of the first video in the link and if there wasn’t a presentation of demonic figures I don’t know what is. Signs of Satan flashed with both hands, twisted mouths and other signs of demonic possession, it’s all there. This kid was onto something. Thank you, Frances.