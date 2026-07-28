Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Birdwoman's avatar
Birdwoman
1d

Mathew must of been getting dangerously close to something that others were trying so hard to keep hidden.

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John Orban's avatar
John Orban
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It's interesting. I'd been doom scrolling Iran war shit for months when I began to see a thread running through all of it. I wasn't sure what it was but something didn't seem right. The same people, saying the same things. Some of them I KNEW were controlled opposition, others I trusted (just like during the SCAMdemic). It wasn't until I came across J.J. Couey and Mark Kulak that it began to make sense.

Come on, we KNOW we’ve been lied to from the moment we emerged from our mothers’ wombs. But this is different. It is, in effect, a Netflix drama, more realistically, a clown show put on for we idiots who are stupid enough to fall for it.

Podcasters are controlled characters who lie for filthy lucre. I even wonder if these demons are worse than the ghouls who manufacture the only output this country has anymore, death and destruction. I truly feel sorry for those who own stock in the military industrial complex because Hell has a special place for them. Not just the CEOs but the stockholders as well. I can hear them before the judgment seat of God…”But…but…it was just…”

Couey is all about the SCAMdemic and Kulak is all about the opioid epidemic that murdered tens of thousands of, mostly, kids, and blamed it on the SCAMdemic and, of course, China. They both are exposing “players” (characters) in this charade that keep us away from the real issues that are destroying this country. How else can you justify welcoming war criminals into America and giving them standing ovations in “Congress.” (I hate to tell you our government is a fraud. We have no government anymore…if we ever did.)

As the Bible says, “The fool says in his heart, ‘There is no God.’ They are corrupt, doing abominable iniquity; there is none who does good. God looks down from heaven on the children of man to see if there are any who understand, who seek after God. They have all turned aside; together they have become corrupt; there is none who does good, not even one.” Yeah, and for those who don’t believe in God or Satan for that matter, just remember me when you stand before the gates of Hell! But I digress…

I only watched the first part of the first video in the link and if there wasn’t a presentation of demonic figures I don’t know what is. Signs of Satan flashed with both hands, twisted mouths and other signs of demonic possession, it’s all there. This kid was onto something. Thank you, Frances.

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