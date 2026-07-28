Tucked in the foggiest of my pre-Covid memories was a young man who began creating long interesting videos exploring the dark corners and characters of information warfare. It was 2020 and I was just becoming interested in his revelations when he was suddenly declared dead by a presumed suicide.

Today I was inspired to write about him and to gather as many links as possible to the broadcasts he created. I had intended to dig them out because I had only heard a very few of them. There had to be more.

As usual my first inquiries were treated to the usual barrage of denial by our ever limiting artificial “intelligence” dumb clutz. Undeterred I persisted with my reframing, adding a few nuggets dusted off from my memory and eventually, I nudged some real leads onto my laptop screen.

BRAVE AI RELUCTANTLY COUGHED UP:

According to unofficial reports and conspiracy theory discussions (primarily on platforms like BitChute, Rumble, and Reddit) he operated under the alias Matthew North. His legal name was allegedly Matthew W. Kiewel. He was found dead on September 27, 2020, in Berrien County, Michigan. He was 23 years old. The official cause of death was ruled a suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car.

I remembered that Matthew North had been exploring the SCAPEGOAT NARRATIVE and was able to tease some information from Brave AI about that:

Proponents of the conspiracy theory claim he was “silenced” or “suicided” because of his political commentary. Specifically, they allege he made videos criticizing Donald Trump, the John Birch Society, and Israel (referring to Israel as a “scapegoat” or discussing “Zionist puppets”). Some claims suggest he was targeted by the Canary Mission (a group that tracks BDS activists) and received threats prior to his death.

I came across a fresh upload of the video I had seen back in 2020:

OH JOY! AFTER A LITTLE EXPLORING I FOUND AN ODYSEE ACCOUNT WHICH HAD CREATED AN ARCHIVE PLAYLIST!

It has more than 50 videos listed, so fill your boots!

https://odysee.com/@abrahamicmatrixdestroyer:6/Matthew-North-Archive

ONWARDS!

xx

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