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Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
8d

Thank you for putting what surely must be several books into one heavy hitting essay.

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J Guti's avatar
J Guti
8d

Eustice Mullins in his book “The Secrets of the Federal Reserve” points out that the owners of the Federal Reserve are the jewish banking families with names like Rothschild, Schiff & Warburg and their American cronies named Morgan & Rockefeller.

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