Officially, most central banks worldwide are owned by the public sector (government), including the Bank of England, which is owned by the UK government since its nationalisation in 1946, and the European Central Bank (ECB), which is owned collectively by the central banks of all EU countries.

However, ownership structures vary significantly globally:

* Hybrid or Private Models:

Some central banks retain private shareholders or a blend of public and private characteristics, such as the Federal Reserve in the US (where member banks hold non-transferable stock), the Bank of Japan, the Swiss National Bank, the Bank of Italy, the National Bank of Belgium, the Bank of Greece, the Central Bank of Turkey, and the Reserve Bank of South Africa.

* Control vs. Ownership:

Even in cases with private shareholders, government control remains dominant; governments typically set mandates, appoint senior officials, and receive the majority of profits, while private shareholders often have limited rights and fixed, bond-like dividends.

* Supra-National Entities:

Institutions like the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) are owned exclusively by 63 central banks, representing countries accounting for roughly 95% of world GDP.

Theories claiming ownership by private families like the Rothschilds are false; central banks are public institutions or state-owned entities, and private banking groups operate separately from these monetary authorities.

History of the BIS (Bank for International Settlements

The BIS was founded in 1930 as a clearinghouse for German war reparations imposed by the Treaty of Versailles. The original members were Germany, Belgium, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, the U.S., and Switzerland. Reparations were discontinued shortly after the bank’s founding, and the BIS became a forum for cooperation and a counterparty for transactions among central banks.10 The bank was officially neutral during World War II, but was widely seen as abetting the Nazi war effort, beginning with its transfer of Czechoslovakian national bank gold to Germany’s Reichsbank in early 1939.11 At the end of the war, the Allies agreed to shut the BIS down but did not go through with the plan, partly at John Maynard Keynes’ urging.12 While the Bretton Woods agreement remained in effect, the BIS played a crucial role in maintaining international currency convertibility. It also acted as the agent for the 18-country European Payments Union, a settlement system that helped restore convertibility among European currencies from 1950 to 1958.13 When the world transitioned to floating exchange rates in the 1970s, the BIS and BCBS focused on financial stability, developing capital requirements for banks based on the riskiness of their financial positions.13 The resulting Basel Accords have been adopted widely by national governments to regulate their banking systems. Negotiations on Basel III, an update to previous accords that came as a response to the financial crisis, were completed in December 2017.14 In March 2022 the BIS said it suspended dealings with Russia’s central bank in compliance with international sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.15 ~ https://www.investopedia.com/terms/b/bis.asp

Eustace Mullins sums it up properly:

“The central bank owners adopted the Hegelian dialectic, the dialectic of materialism, which regards the World as Power, and the World as Reality. It denies all other powers and all other realities. It functions on the principle of thesis, antithesis and a synthesis... Thus the World Order organizes and finances Jewish groups; it then organizes and finances anti-Jewish groups; it organizes Communist groups; it then organizes and finances anti-Communist groups. It is not necessary for the Order to throw these groups against each other; they seek each other out like heat-seeking missiles and try to destroy each other. By controlling the size and resources of each group, the World Order can always predetermine the outcome. In this technique, members of the World Order are often identified with one side or the other. John Foster Dulles arranged financing for Hitler, but he was never a Nazi. David Rockefeller may be cheered in Moscow, but he is not a Communist...a distinguishing trait of a member of the World Order, although it may not be admitted, is that he does not believe in anything but the World Order. Another distinguishing trait is his absolute contempt for anyone who actually believes in the tenets of Communism, Zionism, Christianity, or any national, religious or fraternal group... If you are a sincere Christian, Zionist or Moslem, the World Order regards you as a moron unworthy of respect. You can and will be used, but you will never be respected.”

The Secrets of the Federal Reserve is the primary book by Eustace Clarence Mullins that discusses central banks, specifically arguing that the Federal Reserve is a privately owned central bank controlled by elite financiers rather than a U.S. government entity. Originally commissioned by the imprisoned poet Ezra Pound and first published in 1952 (initially titled Mullins On The Federal Reserve), the work details the secret meetings at Jekyll Island in 1910 where the Federal Reserve Act was drafted.

Mullins uses the term “World Order” to describe the international organised crime syndicate that others refer to as the Globalists, the Illuminati, Mr Global, the Elite, the Predators, the 1%, the Black Nobility, the Aristocracy, the Mob, the Firm, the Mafia, the Totalitarians and countless other pet nicknames either adopted or invented by various writers.

On the other hand….

More recently, researcher Izreal Zeus writes provocatively about the class of European aristocracy who control banking:

The House of Hohenzollern are an imperial military bloodline that ruled in Germany, Prussia, and Romania. The Hohenzollerns are insane liars and extremely sadistic. The Hohenzollerns manage many merchant bankers including the Goldschmidt-Rothschild, Schroder, and Berenberg bloodlines which are all Hanseatic merchant-banking families and these families were made barons under the Hohenzollerns. Schroders manages over 550 billion in assets and was founded by Baron Johann Schroder a noble under the Hohenzollerns. The Hohenzollerns originated from Hechingen, Germany which uses the masonic black and white checkboard pattern for its flag similar to the Hohenzollern coat of arms. They were extensive land owners with castles all over the Holy Roman Empire. Today the President of Germany resides in the Hohezollern’s former Bellevue Palace. The Hohenzollerns are elevated at the top of the masonic Illuminati pyramid. The German word Hohe means height and zoll refers to tolls or taxes. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) which was founded by Nazis is a mediator in fraudulent tax contracts with central banks and has been siphoning off wealth from nations. Prince Christian and Prince Philip are friends with Dieter Meier who is an large shareholder of Orell Fuselli which prints Swiss banknotes and Israeli shekels. Meier and the Hohenzollerns are involved with counterfeiting currencies. Princess Desiree of Hohenzollern is married to Eckbert Bohlen and Halbach. The Nazi Krupps merged with the Bohlen and Halbachs. Walther Funk and Emil Phul were Nazi bankers and original directors for the BIS. The Hohenzollerns have large amounts of wealth concealed in private banks. The Hohenzollerns and Dutch royals have a close alliance. Princeton was established in honor of the Prince of Orange-Nassau. The Princeton educated Robert Mueller the former Director of the FBI is an agent of the Hohenzollerns with ancestry from Prussia. Their primary function is commanding military operations financed by the BIS which funds covert Nazi style gang stalking. The BIS needs to be shut down and these criminals involved need to be executed. They control society through structural systems. Their basic masonic structure is a hexagram with and an upward Illuminati pyramid and a downward Occult pyramid creating a hexagram design of control and the Hohenzollerns sit at the top of the Illuminati pyramid as overseers. Royals refer to themselves as Illuminati. They claim they are illuminated and superior to the rest of society. They are really fascist murderous, and deceptive psychopaths with a false sense of superiority. In military this is called having the “high ground” and this creates an advantage of oversight in battle. They still own Hohenzollern Castle which is built on top of a mountain above the land all around them. The Hohenzollerns are a Nazi-Illuminati military bloodline working closely with the Saxon noble families which they have married with frequently. Prince Oscar of Prussia is the head of the Order of Saint John of Bailiwick-Brandenburg which is a Protestant version of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. Prince Philip Kiril of Hohenzollern-Prussia is the Royal Patron and Protector of the Knights Templar OSMTJ in the United States. The Hohenzollerns attempted to turn the United States into a Constitutional Monarch under a Hohenzollern king. They base this on the Secret Treaty of Verona where they claim its their divine right to rule. Emperor Frederick III of Hohenzollern-Prussia authorized Deutsche Bank with Georg von Siemens as a co-founder and agent of the Hohenzollerns. The Hohenzollerns also created the central bank of Germany. George von Siemens was born in Prussia and was a member of the Prussian House of Representatives. Deutsche Bank worked with the Nazis and financed concentration camps and the Nazi military. The Hohenzollerns have a portion of ownership over Deutsche Bank which has 1.5 trillion in assets and also shares in the manufacturing company Siemens which has about 133 billion in assets. Siemens used slave labor through Nazi concentration camps. The Nazis and Baron Norman Montagu of England stole 736 million in gold in today’s worth from Nazi occupied Czechoslovakia which was stored at banks in London. The Windsors have recent Germanic Saxe-Coburg and Gotha ancestry and Prince Edward VIII of Windsor was a supporter of Hitler. The Saxe-Coburg and Gothas were directly involved with the Nazis with Duke Charles Edward of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha who was a politician in Nazi Germany. The Saxes have married with the Hohenzollerns numerous times. The Hohenzollerns and Saxe-Coburg and Gothas are owners and commanders over several Neo-Nazi organizations including the American Nazi Party, Aryan Nations, Public Enemy No. 1 and some factions of the Aryan Brotherhood. The Hohenzollerns also infiltrate militaries. The Hohenzollerns also own Gremium a criminal biker gang in Germany. The Yoh family are Hohenzollern agents worth about 2 billion and own Day & Zimmerman and manufacture ammunition for the United States military. Pope Pius XII or Eugenio Pacelli who made an alliance between the Nazis and Vatican was the godfather of Prince Ferfried of Hohenzollern. Emperor Wilhelm II was from the Hohenzollerns and Saxe-Coburg and Gothas and his actions and ideologies helped to create the rise of the Nazis. Even with the Hohenzollerns being “exiled” after WWI they returned to Germany and reclaimed their castles, titles, and land. Wilhelm II’s son Prince August Wilhelm of Prussia joined the Nazi party. The Nazi general Hermann Goring and Nazi officer Hermann Balck were Knights of the Order of Hohenzollern currently headed up by Prince Georg Friedrich and Prince Karl Friedrich. The top German royals were in on the Nazi conspiracy and used it as a power grab and that is why they still reside in Germany today and still claim their princely titles. WWII was a global war engineered all around by the royals and nobles so that they could develop weapons and technology, seize more land, persecute and kill off their opposition under the disguise of war, and seize more control of various governments out of their engineered chaos. The Hohenzollerns use the black and white masonic checkerboard on their coat of arms. Luke Rudowski is a shill working for the Hohenzollerns and uses a black and white Hermetic logo. Rudowski who is Polish and from New York is an agent of the Polish Radziwills which have resided in New York and served the Hohenzollerns. The Donhoffs are German counts serving the Hohenzollerns. The Romanian Hohenzollerns moved to Switzerland after losing their throne to communism however returned to Romania during the 1990’s. The Nazis were socialists. Socialism is another name for communism. Communism is really a take over program used by monarchs when they lose favor of the people. Communism is not sustainable and is used for short periods of time as a tool of oppression. The Romanian Sturdzas with Prince Eric Sturdza own Banque Eric Sturdza located in Switzerland. The Ofer family run Israel Corporation through their Ofer Brothers Group and they are Romanian Jews and Court Factors for the Romanian Hohenzollerns. Eyal Ofer and his brother Idan Ofer are wealthy Zionist billionaires. The Arison family are high level Zionists with Romanian ancestry and they are agents of the Romanian Hohenzollerns with the billionaires Micky Arison and Shari Arison. The Hohenzollerns and their Isenberg associates used their Jewish cousins the Eisenbergs to create Israel Corporation. The Jewish Goldschmidt-Rothschilds converted to Roman Catholicism and became nobles under the Hohenzollerns. Baron Cyril de Goldschmidt-Rothschild is a current noble under the Hohenzollerns and his family’s bank co-founded Commerzbank which has about 500 billion in managed assets.

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