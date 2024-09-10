Thanks to a suggestion from a friend I am watching a new series on Netflix called KAOS. It is a highly entertaining and amusing take on the ancient Greek Gods and the myths around them. An opportunity to remind us of these characters and their intrigues.

One prophesy phrase is repeated throughout the early episodes and that is this:

“The line appears, the order wanes, the family falls and chaos reigns.”

Frequently mentioned phrases alert us to the intended message of the production.

Self sacrifice to the gods is encouraged with wishes for a glorious renewal.

But what IS a ‘glorious renewal’?

Do we have a choice and if so, what choice would we make?

A flowering plant?

A blue whale?

A goat in Tibet?

A pet cat or dog?

Or maybe a majestic high flying eagle?

Or would you prefer to return to life as a human being?

If you had the choice what would your glorious renewal be?

And what would you least like to be?

While you give this some thought, here is some music!

