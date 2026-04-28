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9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
5d

I'll just remind people of these researchers;

Are you aware that there is legitimate health risks associated with the planned 5G infrastructure and that sufficient scientific research to demonstrate the negative effects of electromagnetic radiation on human health, nature and the environment?

The EM Radiation Research Trust is an independent body. The aim of the organisation is to provide the facts about electro-magnetic radiation and our health to the public and the media. https://www.radiationresearch.org/

Swansea Council Meeting - Public Questions on 5G - 5 March 2020 - https://youtu.be/-INP1O8BzQI

Radiation Health London – September 2019

Say no to ICNIRP (International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection)

https://youtu.be/jPuMc_2KleA

IS 5G REALLY THAT BAD?

PROFESSOR MARTIN PAUL WEIGHS IN! - https://youtu.be/eYmgRVHu6Kw

Slovenia Halts 5G To Investigate Health and Safety - https://ehtrust.org/slovenia-halts-5g-to-investigate-health-and-safety/

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David Taylor's avatar
David Taylor
2d

How is it that China is able to be one of the world leaders in the roll out of 5G and at the same time be able to adhere to such low limits? Presumably such technology relies on a certain signal strength in order to work effectively. I live on the border between mainland China and Hong Kong and have no trouble receiving the mobile network from China side from inside my house a couple of kilometres away.

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