Following up on my previous articles such as:

EXPOSING MICROWAVE WEAPONS Frances Leader · Apr 25 Today I was alerted to this recent episode of 60 minutes which is a main stream media programme that I always find intellectually insulting, regardless of the subject matter being examined. However, calling on every ounce of patience I can muster, I watched it. Read full story

and

Electro-magnetic radiation is known to cause both positive and negative health impacts on living things.

It all depends on what frequencies, how much power and whether the signals are pulsed or not. I want to know what China is working on in respect of electro-magnetic radiation because their culture discovered the significance of electricity in living things THOUSANDS of years ago. They have the world’s source documents and experience as is clearly shown by their traditional medicine and martial arts.

What is Chi?

Chi (also spelled Qi or Ki) is a fundamental concept in Traditional Chinese Medicine and Chinese philosophy, defined as the vital life force or energy that flows through all living beings and connects them to the universe.

Literally translating to “breath” or “air,” chi is believed to be the animating force that sustains health, vitality, and a harmonious balance within the body.

This energy circulates through specific pathways in the body known as meridians, influencing physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Practices such as Tai Chi, Qigong, acupuncture, and yoga are designed to cultivate, balance, and remove blockages from chi to promote healing and overall health. While often described as a mystical or spiritual force, it is also viewed in holistic contexts as a biological energy current that supports bodily functions similar to circulation and respiration.

My first port of call for my research into how China deals with EMFs in their environment was to ask Brave AI which informed me:

China has implemented specific electromagnetic field (EMF) regulations that follow the former Soviet exposure limits, distinguishing its regulatory approach from the ICNIRP or FCC guidelines adopted by most other nations. A 2023 scientific study conducted in Beijing monitored broadband EMF exposure across approximately 400 km of urban roads, finding that while most electric field strengths remained below 3 V/m, one section exceeded national standard limits, particularly in areas with extremely high population density. Key aspects of China’s knowledge and regulatory stance on EMFs include: Regulatory Standards: China is among a group of countries, including Belarus, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland, and Russia, that adhere to former Soviet limits rather than the international ICNIRP or US FCC standards. Scientific Monitoring: Research, such as the study published in Heliyon in June 2023, indicates that while general environmental EMF levels are often within acceptable ranges, urban density correlates with higher electric field strengths, with areas of extremely high population density showing levels typically between 1.5-4 V/m and occasionally exceeding 4 V/m. Regulatory Exceptions: It is noted that EMF exposure limits in China, similar to Russia, do not apply to military operations, highlighting a distinction between civilian public exposure and military applications. Risk Awareness: Chinese authorities and researchers emphasize the need for continuous monitoring of urban EMF levels to address potential risks from increasing wireless technologies and to achieve early warning for areas where field strengths may surpass controlling limits.

I was very curious to know what the differences are between countries which adopt the ICNIRP protocols and those which set tougher standards. I was informed thus:

The specific Soviet-derived EMF exposure limits followed by China are significantly stricter than the international ICNIRP or US FCC standards, typically up to 100 times lower. Basis of the Limits: The Soviet and Russian approach, which China adheres to, is based on the principle of preventing *any* detectable biological effect, not just thermal (heating) effects. Their standards are designed so that “people should not have to compensate for any effects produced by RF exposure, even though they are not shown to be adverse to health.” This contrasts with the Western “science-based” approach, which primarily protects against established thermal hazards. Reported Values: A key document from 1996 (Sanitary Norms and Regulations 2.2.4/2.1.8.055-96) set a general public exposure limit for radiofrequency fields at 0.1m² (equivalent to 6 V/m) at 2000 MHz, which is 100 times lower than the ICNIRP and FCC limit of 10 W/m² at that frequency. Scientific Rationale: These limits were reportedly set based on biological experiments that found a 3-hour daily exposure at 250 µW/cm² (2.5 W/m²) could be a threshold for harmful physiological effects in animals. The lower limit of 0.1 W/m² was then established as a precautionary measure.

WOW!

That is a significant difference isn’t it?

I find this particularly irksome, given that the CIA acquired and translated many of the Russian studies into microwave technology during the 1970s. If they knew exactly what the earliest experiments were finding, why did they set up an organisation, headed by a psychiatrist, to obscure the facts and permit us to be saturated in electro-magnetic radiation at ONE HUNDRED TIMES the standards chosen by Russia?

AND

What is even more annoying:

Why do they lie about these standards being safe for living beings?

The strict Soviet-derived EMF standards are justified by a precautionary philosophy focused on preventing any biological response, not just harmful ones. The key biological effects that informed these standards include: Immunological Effects: A significant body of research underpinning the standards focused on how low-intensity microwave radiation affected the immune system. The USSR Ministry of Health-funded studies in the 1970s investigated the potential for RF exposure to trigger autoimmune responses or disrupt the brain’s status as an “immunologically confined organ.” Adaptive and Compensatory Responses: The core principle is that the human body should not have to initiate any protective or adaptive mechanisms in response to EMF exposure, even if those mechanisms are not yet pathological. The exposure limits are set at a fraction of the level that could provoke the first detectable biological change or compensatory reaction in the population. Non-Thermal Effects: Unlike Western standards (ICNIRP/FCC) that primarily guard against tissue heating (thermal effects), the Soviet approach was based on the belief that RF energy is biologically active at very low, non-thermal levels, and that chronic, low-level exposure could have long-term health consequences.

If you are curious enough to see the Russian studies you can find links to them and more in my post:

The US Navel Medical Research Institute very kindly declassified their information from 1972. Notice how many symptoms there are and how closely they resemble everything we have seen since 5G was rolled out.

Ask your family and friends if, in addition to this list, they are experiencing hair and tooth loss.

Those two symptoms are not listed, probably because they are effects of radiation after significant exposure for a long time. They are usually associated with radio-activity. My enquiries have yielded surprising results. Most people are embarrassed to reveal that they have lost a lot of hair and many teeth. I know that I have.

I would like some reassurance from our own scientists.

We should have a monitoring system!

China monitors environmental EMFs through systematic, large-scale measurement campaigns, primarily in urban areas. A key method involves mobile broadband measurements conducted along city roads.

Researchers use handheld electromagnetic radiation detectors (like the Microrad PRO2) mounted on tripods or carried on vehicles. A 2023 study in Beijing measured EMF levels at approximately 13,412 points spaced about 30 meters apart, covering roughly 400 km of urban roads.

The collected data is analysed to assess public exposure. For instance, the Beijing study found that about 89% of sampling points had electric field strengths below 3 V/m, but one section exceeded the national standard limit (measured at 13.3 V/m).

Authorities use geospatial analysis and association rule mining to correlate EMF levels with factors like population density and building density. This helps identify “hotspots,” particularly in areas of extremely high population density, which are recommended for focused, continuous monitoring to provide early warnings for potential risks.

All monitoring is conducted to verify compliance with China’s national standard, **GB 8702-2014**, which sets controlling limits for the electromagnetic environment.

What does Britain do?

The British government provides a monitoring service for EMFs, but it is structured differently from China’s large-scale mobile campaigns.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which succeeded Public Health England, provides public health advice on EMFs and recommends adherence to ICNIRP guidelines. Ofcom is responsible for conducting the actual measurements.

Ofcom runs a long-standing program to measure EMF levels near mobile base stations. Unlike China’s extensive mobile road surveys, Ofcom conducts targeted audits, including repeat measurements in specific urban locations (Belfast, Cardiff, Liverpool, London) to track changes over time. They also perform surveys in response to public requests, particularly from schools and hospitals.

The results consistently show that EMF levels are within the ICNIRP public exposure limits. All measurement reports are published on Ofcom’s website for public access.

Other sources of information and independent surveys:

https://www.powerwatch.org.uk/

https://www.emf-testing.co.uk/

https://substation-health-risks.co.uk/

https://emfinspections.co.uk/

https://scholes-emf.com/

My archive of related articles and studies collected since 2016:

ONGOING 5G RESEARCH Frances Leader · Apr 4 Frustrated by the complete lack of information available from my local Department of the Environment in Dorset, UK I set about discovering whether there are any studies being undertaken into the health impacts of electro-magnetic fields. My idea was to provide my local Council with information about an issue which is quite likely going to become more an… Read full story

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