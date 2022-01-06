"NEVER use any of the oligarchy’s platforms" is a comment I read on a Substack article.

It nearly made me weep. I just sat and stared at it in despair.

Obviously the writer is unaware that the entire internet is compromised.

It does not exist for us.

It exists to monitor and control us.

When we come online we open ourselves to observation.

It knows what time we got up.

It knows who our contacts are and it knows what we say to them.

The internet is a silent spy, invisible but omnipresent.

It controls its domain absolutely.

It is not benign.

It is a monster.

It has no soul.

It has no ethics.

Emotionless and cold, it compiles its dossiers on each of us.

It stores everything we do online.

Every click, every comment and every moment spent reading or watching, down to the nano-second.

The internet IS the oligarchy's platform.

Did you think that any part of it would be unavailable to those who commissioned its invention?

When someone recommends that you migrate from Twitter, Facebook, Google or YouTube, smile at the irony. Nowhere else is any better.

In fact, platforms which offer sweet security deals and encryption are there for a reason.

They attract the conscientious objectors into a neat niche where they cannot contaminate the thoughts of the obedient. They could be known as ghettos. They perform the same function.

This is the New World Order.

The internet is techno-totalitarian.

