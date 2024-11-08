WAR ON LIFE
Reviewing 5.5 hours of a 'global symposium' on Omniwar streamed on 21st Sept 2024.
I find it rather infuriating that the speakers at the 'Symposium' are merely quoting our online work over the recent two decades and feeding it back to us as if it is their own. I don't like being harvested like this. Years ago, David Icke used to plagiarise me and others without changing a word of our writing..... now this mob of wannabe leaders are delivering OUR MESSAGE to the gullible public as if THEY did the groundwork that we laboured over since the internet was invented.
The damned cheek of them!
If they think we don't notice how they muscle in and steal our thunder, they are wrong. That is how I know that each one of the presenters in that 'Symposium' is a shill.
They make it look as if they have a handle on what is going on with their fancy new terms for everything but they are covering up for the real totalitarian agenda which is the absolute destruction of all life, all living things!
No..... they don't want to talk about that, do they?
Ranting on with NOTHING NEW for over 5 and a half hours?
Timewasters! Grrr!
ONWARDS! (sorry, I will try not to be so angry…)
Hi Frances. Quick question. Still working on my daily required intake of morning coffee to jumpstart my neurons, so forgive me for being dense. Is there more content explaining your idea that's behind a paywall? I'm confused, which isn't hard, as to the logic behind the destruction of nature is necessary for totalitarianism. If nature, and the balance provided by it, is destroyed - everything gets destroyed. How does destroying everything create totalitarianism. Also, please be kind in responding to my naiveite. My hope is to learn, not to inflame. Thank you for your work.
I remember the Great Surprise that I felt when Icke was announced on a UK TV programme as having "denounced the establishment...".
--- the problem was that not much clear explanation was given if what was meant. Not immediately and not over the coming days, weeks or months. The MSM did zilch.
--- however, over the coming months, Icke did slowly release a few reports. Though these would only be a surprise to complete novices.
--- now after decades, Icke has achieved nothing to awaken the Masses; he has been allowed by the Establishment he denounced, to still earn an apparently comfortable living and not be assassinated by that same Establishment ???