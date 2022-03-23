Source: Interfax-Ukraine

“The unified information policy in Ukraine under martial law will be implemented as part of the round-the-clock Single News #UArazom (UAtogether) marathon by combining all national TV channels.

Decree No. 152/2022 on the execution of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on the implementation of a unified information policy under martial law was published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

“Establish that, in a state of war, the implementation of a unified information policy is a priority issue of national security, which is ensured by combining all national television channels, the program content of which consists mainly of information and / or information and analytical programs on a single information platform for strategic communication – round-the-clock news Marathon Single News #UArazom,” the decision of the National Security and Defense Council states.

At the same time, the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting is recommended to take measures to implement this decision.”

In addition to the above measures the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to ban the activity of Opposition Party — For Life, Shariy Party, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, State, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialists Party and Volodymyr Saldo Bloc, Zelensky said.

Totalitarianism is happening and supported by all 5-Eyes mouthpieces.

Lets check out the symbolism we are seeing in Ukraine:

The symbol of the Rurik Dynasty of Kiev from the 10th century onwards https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yaroslav_the_Wise

As a ruling house, the Rurikids held their own for a total of 21 generations in male-line succession, from Rurik (d. 879) to Feodor I of Russia (d. 1598), a period of more than 700 years. Numerous princely families have claimed to trace their lineage to Rurik. They are one of Europe's oldest royal houses, with numerous existing cadet branches.

Why does Zelensky wear a Templar Cross on his t-shirt? Is this some sort of Crusade?

Or could it be the symbol of his masters?



Now lets look at the symbolism employed by the new battalion which foreigners are invited to join:

Here ^^^ we see their badge.

In the background is the blue sky of the Tengri religion over the yellow wheat fields of the steppes, now known as the Ukraine flag. Tengri was the religion of Genghis Khan.

The shield has a background of sun rays in a blue sky above a black upside-down pyramid representing the land.



The overlying image is that of the Rurik Dynasty - a diving falcon.

Rurik was a 9th-century Viking leader of the Varangians (Norsemen) who is traditionally credited as the founder of the Kievan Rus’

”In Christian symbolism, the wild falcon represents the unconverted, materialistic soul and its sinful thoughts and deeds. The tamed bird symbolizes the Christian convert pursuing his lofty thoughts, hopes, and aspirations with courage. Uuu In Egyptian hieroglyphs the falcon glyph was used in words and phrases such as "god," "pharaoh," "greatness," "year," "sovereign," "star," "hour," "prayer," "land," and "world." It was associated with the deity of the sky, of kingship and of the sun, Horus, who was depicted as a falcon or a man with a falcon's head. In early dynasties, the king’s ascension was known as the “Flight of the Falcon”. The Eye of Horus, the Egyptian symbol for the Sun, depicts a stylized falcon's eye and face markings. It signified royal power and protection from danger, evil, and ill health. A human-headed falcon served as a symbol of the human soul on its flight from this world to the afterlife. Similarly, the crossed arms of Egyptian mummies were intended to symbolize the folded wings of a falcon at rest.” ~ https://symbolism.fandom.com/wiki/Falcon

Who will this legion be fighting for?

Could it be that they are being recruited to defend the rulers, the Black Nobility, in their quest to destroy Russia?

I wrote about this here:



RUSSIA TREATS FOREIGN FIGHTERS CAUGHT FIGHTING FOR UKRAINE AS TERRORISTS

Several Britons captured while fighting for Ukraine have faced severe sentences from Russian-backed courts, often due to being charged with terrorism and mercenary activities. Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were sentenced to death after a trial in Russian-occupied Ukraine for their involvement with the Ukrainian army.

Andrew Hill and Dylan Healy, also Britons, were charged as mercenaries under investigation by pro-Russian rebels.

John Harding, a Briton, along with Croatian Vjekoslav Prebeg and Swedish citizen Mathias Gustafsson, faced possible death sentences in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic for similar charges.

Most recently, James Scott Rhys Anderson was sentenced to 19 years in Russia for terrorism and mercenary activities after being captured in Kursk.

These cases highlight the severe legal repercussions faced by foreign fighters in the conflict zone.

Remember that symbols rule this world.

Not words. Not laws.

—0—

