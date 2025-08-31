TRUMP IS A NOB
An obedient servant of the International Organised Crime Syndicate aka The Roman Empire
Trump is an instrument of the ruling clandestine Roman Empire in spite of the illusion he creates about bringing down the ‘deep state’.
In February of 2022 I wrote about the evidence that was available after his first term in the White House:
Since then I have collected more evidence:
Of course Trump is a globalist through and through….
Are you looking forward to Trump’s State visit to King Charles III in mid September?
AND FINALLY A TIMELESS JOKE:
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
If you appreciate my posts but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader
Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.
The UN works for the Club of Rome. The Club of Rome works for the Venetian Black Nobility and the Venetian Black Nobility are a World Crime Syndicate aka ROMAN EMPIRE MARK TWO.
Nobody ‘asked’ Trump to run for the US Presidency! He was groomed from birth for the job and the US public are duped into believing that he is the underdog!
He was Jesuit educated, Mafia connected and Zionist funded.
You would need to be incredibly stupid to think that the Roman Empire does not use reverse psychology on its slave colonies….
worldcrimesyndicate.blogspot.com
https://boodicca.substack.com/p/exposing-roman-empire-20
Laura's reporting on Trump is essential reading! 🤣😂
https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/melania-in-mourning-after-president