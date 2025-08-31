Trump is an instrument of the ruling clandestine Roman Empire in spite of the illusion he creates about bringing down the ‘deep state’.

In February of 2022 I wrote about the evidence that was available after his first term in the White House:

Since then I have collected more evidence:

Israeli Rabbis gift to Trump

An Israeli celebrational coin which suggests that Trump has promised to build their new Temple

An effigy from Lewis (UK) Bonfire Day

Of course Trump is a globalist through and through….

Look at all those Roman Eagles!

Are you looking forward to Trump’s State visit to King Charles III in mid September?

AND FINALLY A TIMELESS JOKE:

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

