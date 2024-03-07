I recommend my readers to take a look at

most recent article here:

I replied to him, as follows:

I don't require any assistance to recognise the obedient totalitarians that have been terrorised into submission. They make themselves obvious with their nastiness, their anger over trivia and their contempt.

It may shock you to know that people abuse me when I go out three times a week to swim at my local spa. Because of disabilities, I ride a mobility scooter which meets all the UK Government requirements to use the roads. It has lights, indicators, a maximum speed of 8 miles per hour and a rear view mirror.

Meet Spiffy McZoom, my trusty steed!

Unfortunately, British drivers do not know their Highway Code in respect of my form of transport and they assume that I should be confined to the pavement. I am regularly abused with sudden honks, screaming drivers, dirty hand signals and even abuse from pedestrians.

On Monday last, I was getting totally saturated by a sudden downpour of rain. A young woman, in a car parts delivery van, wound down her passenger window as she drew level with me waiting at traffic lights. She was warm and dry within her van. She screamed, "Get off the road!" to me and, "Use the pavement!" which she failed to notice was blocked by workmen and their equipment. I ignored her and wiped the rain from my face. As soon as the lights began to change I pulled out in front of her vehicle and proceeded to lead the traffic past the roadworks at an extremely slow pace. She sounded her horn repeatedly in frustration. I went even slower.

Inside my head, I was chanting a Tibetan mantra for peace. "Emaho penno penno soha." as I smiled through the pounding rain.

On Wednesday, I was passing the same roadworks when a burly male pedestrian chose to yell at me from the pavement, “You are holding up all the traffic!” He had failed to notice that the nervous driver immediately behind me was a learner and was afraid to overtake even though there was more than sufficient room to do so. “You should only be on the road if you can do 30 miles per hour!” he screamed and once again I found myself ignoring him, chanting, “Emaho penno penno soha.” under my breath.

So no....

I don't need them to wear a mask, a badge or a vaccine passport tattooed to their foreheads to recognise these new totalitarians. They are the people who believe it is perfectly acceptable to abuse a disabled road user. They are the impatient, the ignorant, the selfish and the mean-spirited. They are the road-ragers. They are the ones who believe they know the law but do not. They are dangerous, threatening and volatile.

A separation has been created and I don't think it can be repaired.

These dire times and their consequences were predicted by this famous and revered Tibetan lama, who was also the author of the mantra I use to keep my calm when confronted by totalitarians:

I am unvaxxed and so this level of mental tranquillity in the face of aggression is possible for me simply because my blood remains uncontaminated by the poisons (whatever they may be) which lurk in those Covid vaccines. I am registered as a control study participant as can be seen here:

I submit reports monthly to the Vaccine Control Group organisation because I do not intend to become another demised statistic on the globalist’s genocide agenda. I am reporting all incidences of aggression and prejudice, as I experience them, in real life and online.