On October 15th 2019 I had an in depth chat with Richie Allen which recapped on anti-fracking news at the time and then delved into how Brexit was being delayed and thwarted.

Then we got onto the subject of geo-politics and I outlined, really clearly, my predictions and understandings of the future we could expect if we did not tackle the United Nations progress towards totalitarianism. We even went as far as discussing the development of religion and the meaning of life.

I have to ask this but….. was I right?

Please listen to the 2nd hour here:

Now the oddest thing happened after Richie and I had this interview. I lost touch with him. First, he messaged me to say that he had found out that he had my Twitter account muted. Then he said he wanted to do another chat very soon.

I waited to hear from him again but nothing happened. So I asked friends to contact him for me because I was sure that the muting had been reactivated. They were unsuccessful. We left messages on his website and on Twitter but he never responded.

I contacted Mark Windows, a mutual friend, and asked if he would phone Richie to alert him to the muting situation. Mark gave me Richie’s mobile phone number and said “Phone him yourself!” which I immediately did.

No response…. I left a message on his answerphone. No reply.

Was the content of the above interview so shocking?

Did someone advise him to drop contact with me?

I will never know the answer to that, but I must admit that it does concern me that Richie may have been controlled by someone because, as you can hear from the conversation, we were well into a “mutual admiration society” and we never disagreed.