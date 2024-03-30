The first time I saw this ground-breaking video was at the beginning of 2020.

I was delighted because I had been researching EMFs since 2016 and was deeply concerned about what I was learning.

However, this video was removed from You Tube and since then I have not heard Tom Cowan reiterate the issues about 5G that he raised.

I am sure you remember this:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TIUL4Iwgzxza/

Recently I have become concerned that Tom Cowan no longer mentions electro-magnetic radiation and its impact upon the earth and all living beings. I see him teamed up with Andy Kaufman and the Baileys but they all seem to avoid talking about electro-magnetic radiation and they all seem to focus on selling us their books and their merchandise.

Or am I wrong?

If you can link anything recent by Tom Cowan which talks about these issues I would be very grateful.

Until then…..