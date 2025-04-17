Most of my regular readers know that I have electro-magnetic hypersensitivity, diagnosed as emphysema/oedema by ignorant doctors. This began in September 2013 with an assault by an electro-magnetic weapon aimed at my right kidney during a speech I was giving at Balcombe anti-fracking protest camp. The pain was excruciating and I spun around to see the assailant pointing his device at me. He rapidly pocketed the thing and skulked off. He was within the Cuadrilla drilling compound and was the only person there who was not wearing a hi-viz jacket and hardhat.

Thankfully I was able to give the welcoming speech to a massive crowd but was strangely disorientated thereafter. Over the following months I gradually lost my fitness and within a year was unable to walk upstairs or hills without becoming seriously out of breath.

In 2016 I had a heart attack followed by a stroke which resulted in hospitalisation but, thanks to my son’s care, I have pulled through those events fairly well. I have had two further small strokes since then, but I refuse to go to hospital or even contact my doctor. Why would I? They can’t or won’t do anything to help me! They also insist that I should take Statins and other pharmaceuticals - which I always refuse.

I am 73 now and they are instructed to let us go, aren’t they?

Non-resuscitation written on our notes etc. Charming, huh?

My generation - the Boomers - are personas non grata, aren’t we?

We know TOO MUCH and are an inconvenience for the totalitarians.

I use a terrific Mobility Scooter, known as Spiffy McZoom, to get around this Dorset village and to visit the Spa three times a week. I like the sauna because it is the only place in my village where there is zero EMF signals - otherwise I am permanently saturated in 5G from two huge towers either side of my home. As you can see, I wear an EMF Protective monk’s habit whenever I go outside. I designed them myself and have one in black and one in green, my favourite colour. They were £350 each and were made-to-measure especially for me. You can find the manufacturer here:

https://www.emf-protection.co.uk/268.html

My breathing has become very much worse this week. We think it is because there have been several Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) from the sun, disrupting the electro-magnetics of the entire planet. I keep waking up at dawn unable to breathe and panicking, sweating with headaches and wobbling like I am drunk! I have to sling the front door open to get more air into the place, but as the neighbour has some sort of WIFI device or Smart thing pointing at my front door it doesn't help much.

I contacted my landlord (Housing Assoc) to ask them to speak to the neighbour about shifting the offending equipment away from the front wall of their property but, as usual, the staff had no idea what I was talking about and referred me to the local Council Environmental Services Dept., who were equally uninformed about Electro-magnetic Hypersensitivity. The number of times I have had to explain this condition to people is beyond ridiculous - NOBODY knows about the risks of radiation! They tend to treat me as if I am crazy or too old to know what I am talking about!!

I have to employ a great deal of patience to deal with these people.

The Environmental Services receptionist was very helpful and has passed my message to 'an officer' who will apparently get in touch soon.... I imagine I will have to explain it all again and again before anything gets actually DONE about this.

More news!

A window repairer (employed by the landlord) tried to get fluid out from between our double glazing sheets and shattered one of our windows! Thankfully it was in the guest room and we are not using that room atm. Apparently, we may have to put up with the shattered window (toughened glass which stays in place even when broken) for at least another week or two. Meanwhile, all the other windows are full of liquid which should dry out in 6 - 8 weeks. It looks as if we live in an aquarium, peering out through condensation!

Our garden is blooming due to the unusually warm UK weather - blue skies now for 10 days on the trot!!!

Unbelievable!

I have lilac bush, bluebells, Camelia and lavender sprouting extra well this year. The ornamental Japanese cherry tree shed all its lovely pink blossom and is looking very much better than in previous years. Thousands of daisies and dandelions crowd throughout my lush green lawns. It is gorgeous - like a wild meadow!

I did an interview with a Canadian poetry podcast last week - that should be published publicly soon, I hope. I read three of my poems and talked about what inspired them.... The guy was very young, academically brilliant and Christian.

I think I rather shocked him. 😊

I have two interviews scheduled for the coming weeks. One with Jerm Warfare (South Africa) for his debut on UK Column and the other with a radio programme in Sydney Australia. For some reason everyone wants me to talk about the Black Nobs but nobody asks me to talk about EMFs + 5G.... Too technical maybe? Too taboo?

Anyway, I will post the links when my interviews are published.

Keep smiling my lovelies!

Lots of love as always!

Fran

❤🧡💛💚💙💜

