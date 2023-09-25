Four years ago I wrote about the gatekeepers. You might prefer to call these people or organisations ‘controlled opposition operatives’ or undercover agents.
https://steemit.com/life/@francesleader/gatekeepers-an-essay-exposing-the-truth-movement-s-most-famous-heroes
FINAL THOUGHT:
Latest Substack gatekeepers revealed here:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.F3207897-DBC5-4E75-A6C8-300490A9B82F:6?lc=88f7160ecd042f022f42d48ab0b614e9da9948473cf14147f7722ea64638e765
Here (for your entertainment) is a prime example of a shill, controlled operative, gatekeeper's way of communicating with me. I have never exchanged a single word with this character but he sure is TRIGGERED, wouldn't you say?
Allow me to introduce:
Dub SurgeOn ( https://iaindavis.substack.com/p/dispatching-russel-brand-hypocrisy/comment/40947018#comment-40948129?utm_source=activity_item) who wrote this:
"and you, little miss uppity, are a agitated clown tRotting about being a sanctimonious, petulant joke as usual.
I do actually agree with you on some topics (5G, B. Rand shill) ) but I've read your interactions with a good friend previously and KNOW what a bitter and often deluded misery monger you really are... just another puffed up poser on a do-gooding pedestal of signaled virtue.
Your ideas on NUKEs are infantile, but so are your social abilities-
no wonder you've been mostly ignored, it's obvious that you are a neurotic liability prone to hysteria Francis.
You've had the opportunity to collaborate and interact with similar minded activists, but play the high horse instead, and yet have no remorse on such mistakes... but you're NEVER WRONG are you Francis?!"
and there is more:
"you have no real friends Francis just 'virtue signalling posers' as shallow as yourself.
I'm a real person , while you are a intel magnet, who can trust a word you say?
You call me a shill as a hysterical knee jerk reaction because I'm too complex for you to comprehend with your cartoon brain of BLACK & WHITE duality.
You, and people like you, are the main reason no sane person joins CND, Amnesty or any other overt controlled opposition, whatever little good they have achieved in the past.
btw- I get trolls & shills attacking me all day & NONE of them write with the style, skill, humor or insight that I provide here. You really are DESPERATE to demonize me Francis, and for that you have given your game away beyond any doubt- thank you for the confirmation!
what a useless tool she really is.🙄😂"
I say that there is one thing puzzling me - what opinions on nukes is it referring to? I do not recall ever writing about nukes in the recent decade. Does this shill refer to my shenanigans at Greenham Common? In which case it has access to GCHQ files from the 80s and 90s perhaps!
Despite a gentle reminder this twat still can't spell FRANCES with an E. IQ in single digits, I reckon.