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Frances Leader
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"In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Alzheimer's disease (AD) is categorized as chidai, jianwang, or daizheng. Many disorders of memory and cognitive deficit are correlated to AD throughout TCM ancient literature. In the book Jingyue Quanshu (Collected Works of Zhang Jingyue; 1624 A.D.), there is a chapter on dementia (chidai) which describes the collapse of original qi (yuanqi) and the phlegm obstruction of the meridians and orifices as the pathogenesis of dementia. A formula is Qi Fu Yin for dementia, comprised of ginseng (Renseng), cooked rehmannia (Shudihuang), Chinese Angelica (Danggui), ziziphus (Dazao), baked licorice (Gancao), and Polygala (Yuanzhi), which is the earliest known description in the world of a herbal therapeutic strategy for dementia and still in present use for AD [13]. The book Bianzheng Lu (Collected Works of Chen Shiduo; 1690 A.D.), said that “treating phlegm is treating dementia” and suggested formula Su Xin Tang, comprised of ginseng (Rensheng), hoelen (Fulin), Pinellia (Banxia), Bupleurum (Chaihu), Coptis (hulian), evodia (Wuzhuyu), gardenia (Zhizi), aconite (Fuzi), Chinese Angelica (Danggui), peony (Shaoyao), and ziziphus (Dazao) to treat AD [14].

According to the theory of TCM, the brain is an outgrowth of and is nourished by the kidney. Brain defects and deterioration of the brain may be prevented, limited, or halted by the ingestion of kidney tonics. And, the energy from the kidney, that is called kidney essence, can produce marrow including cerebral marrow, spinal cord, and bone marrow. As Huangdi's Classics on Medicine said: “the brain is sea of marrow” and “kidney stores essence to generate marrow” [15]. The cerebral marrow can nourish the brain and maintain the physiological functions of the brain. If the kidney essence is insufficient, the production of cerebral marrow will be reduced, leading to various symptoms, such as dizziness, amnesia, and retard response.

Meanwhile, memory, cognition, and wisdom are believed to become disordered if brain is blocked by phlegm obstruction of the channels according to TCM theory. Since “all prolonged diseases can be attributed to phlegm,” phlegm-dampness and turbidity obstructing the orifices are pathogenesis of AD. Once obstructed by the static phlegm-turbidity, the sea of marrow becomes turbid, qi movement fails in ascending and descending, the spirit of brain loses nourishment, original spirit gets blocked, intelligence gets damaged, and memory gets rotten. As a result, dementia will arise.

Based on long period of clinical practice, TCM considered that “the elderly person tends to have copious phlegm and kidney deficiency”, “kidney deficiency tend to mind insufficiency”, “Dementia tend to have copious phlegm”, and “Dementia Treated by Resolving Phlegm” [16]. Moreover, in TCM, AD is considered to be a holistic and may involve multiple causes. It is believed that the disease is highly correlated to the abnormal functions of other organs including the kidney, liver, heart, and spleen, although the pathological site of AD is in the brain. For example, AD patients who initially have kidney deficiency may also develop stagnation of phlegm leading to AD. Therefore, it is considered that kidney-essence weak and phlegm stasis become the important pathogenesis for AD on TCM [17–19]." ~ https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3927560/

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Kim Hayes's avatar
Kim Hayes
4d

If unfamiliar, Gerald Pollack's newest book is: CHARGED - The Unexpected Role of Electricity in the Workings of Nature https://chargedbook.com/

Also send a healing thought to Gerald, he suffered a nasty stroke last year and is still recovering.

His work has contributed greatly to science as a whole.

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