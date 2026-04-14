THE WONDER OF WATER
and its capacity for storing and imparting information
Water isn’t what you think. In this 2-hour conversation, physicist Gerald Pollack, PhD breaks down the science of EZ (Exclusion Zone) water; why water in living systems behaves differently than “water in a glass,” and how light, charge, and structure may shape biology and health.
My understanding of memory, confirmed by my studies into traditional Chinese medicine, runs along this line:
Water within our bodies is the medium which carries our memories and the memories of everywhere it has been in its eternal journey before becoming part of us. It also forms essential essences that we recognise as phlegm, mucus, lubricants and gels.
Morphic resonance says that the brain is merely a transducer, like a TV set. Information is electro-magnetic content which is interpreted by the brain.
So you can imagine how thrilled I was to come across
GERALD H. POLLACK PhD
Gerald H. Pollack is a Professor of Bioengineering at the University of Washington and the leading proponent of the ”fourth phase of water,” a structured, gel-like state he describes as H3O2 (or EZ water) that stores charge and exists alongside solid, liquid, and vapor phases.
Pollack, who holds a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania (1968), has spent decades researching the interaction of biological surfaces with aqueous solutions, notably challenging the mainstream view that water is a simple solvent. His work suggests that water in biological systems forms a structured layer that is distinct from bulk water, a theory he detailed in his 2013 book The Fourth Phase of Water: Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor.
Key Roles:
Founding Editor-in-Chief of the journal WATER, Executive Director of the Institute for Venture Science, and co-founder of 4th-Phase Inc.
Previous Work:
Before his focus on water, he conducted significant research on muscle contraction and insect auditory systems, publishing on topics such as cricket phonotaxis and neural coding.
Major Awards:
Recipient of the Prigogine Medal (2012), the NIH Director’s Transformative Research Award, and the University of Washington Annual Faculty Lecturer award (2008).
Scientific Controversy:
While Pollack has published extensively in journals like Physical Review E and Langmuir, his claims regarding the fourth phase and charge storage in water are widely dismissed by the broader water and electrochemistry community, who attribute his findings to impurities or basic water chemistry.
If you switch over to the You Tube version of the above video you will find a long list of related videos to watch if you are curious to know more.
I also recommend that you read these earlier posts:
For me, all life is united by water and ultimately water tends towards unity, with all the magnificent power that is implied.
Water can explain clairvoyance, telepathy, distance and hands-on healing.
Water, in its clear simplicity, may be more than just the symbol of love.
It may be love itself.
The unconditional kind.
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
ONWARDS!
xx
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"In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Alzheimer's disease (AD) is categorized as chidai, jianwang, or daizheng. Many disorders of memory and cognitive deficit are correlated to AD throughout TCM ancient literature. In the book Jingyue Quanshu (Collected Works of Zhang Jingyue; 1624 A.D.), there is a chapter on dementia (chidai) which describes the collapse of original qi (yuanqi) and the phlegm obstruction of the meridians and orifices as the pathogenesis of dementia. A formula is Qi Fu Yin for dementia, comprised of ginseng (Renseng), cooked rehmannia (Shudihuang), Chinese Angelica (Danggui), ziziphus (Dazao), baked licorice (Gancao), and Polygala (Yuanzhi), which is the earliest known description in the world of a herbal therapeutic strategy for dementia and still in present use for AD [13]. The book Bianzheng Lu (Collected Works of Chen Shiduo; 1690 A.D.), said that “treating phlegm is treating dementia” and suggested formula Su Xin Tang, comprised of ginseng (Rensheng), hoelen (Fulin), Pinellia (Banxia), Bupleurum (Chaihu), Coptis (hulian), evodia (Wuzhuyu), gardenia (Zhizi), aconite (Fuzi), Chinese Angelica (Danggui), peony (Shaoyao), and ziziphus (Dazao) to treat AD [14].
According to the theory of TCM, the brain is an outgrowth of and is nourished by the kidney. Brain defects and deterioration of the brain may be prevented, limited, or halted by the ingestion of kidney tonics. And, the energy from the kidney, that is called kidney essence, can produce marrow including cerebral marrow, spinal cord, and bone marrow. As Huangdi's Classics on Medicine said: “the brain is sea of marrow” and “kidney stores essence to generate marrow” [15]. The cerebral marrow can nourish the brain and maintain the physiological functions of the brain. If the kidney essence is insufficient, the production of cerebral marrow will be reduced, leading to various symptoms, such as dizziness, amnesia, and retard response.
Meanwhile, memory, cognition, and wisdom are believed to become disordered if brain is blocked by phlegm obstruction of the channels according to TCM theory. Since “all prolonged diseases can be attributed to phlegm,” phlegm-dampness and turbidity obstructing the orifices are pathogenesis of AD. Once obstructed by the static phlegm-turbidity, the sea of marrow becomes turbid, qi movement fails in ascending and descending, the spirit of brain loses nourishment, original spirit gets blocked, intelligence gets damaged, and memory gets rotten. As a result, dementia will arise.
Based on long period of clinical practice, TCM considered that “the elderly person tends to have copious phlegm and kidney deficiency”, “kidney deficiency tend to mind insufficiency”, “Dementia tend to have copious phlegm”, and “Dementia Treated by Resolving Phlegm” [16]. Moreover, in TCM, AD is considered to be a holistic and may involve multiple causes. It is believed that the disease is highly correlated to the abnormal functions of other organs including the kidney, liver, heart, and spleen, although the pathological site of AD is in the brain. For example, AD patients who initially have kidney deficiency may also develop stagnation of phlegm leading to AD. Therefore, it is considered that kidney-essence weak and phlegm stasis become the important pathogenesis for AD on TCM [17–19]." ~ https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3927560/
If unfamiliar, Gerald Pollack's newest book is: CHARGED - The Unexpected Role of Electricity in the Workings of Nature https://chargedbook.com/
Also send a healing thought to Gerald, he suffered a nasty stroke last year and is still recovering.
His work has contributed greatly to science as a whole.