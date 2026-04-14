Water isn’t what you think. In this 2-hour conversation, physicist Gerald Pollack, PhD breaks down the science of EZ (Exclusion Zone) water; why water in living systems behaves differently than “water in a glass,” and how light, charge, and structure may shape biology and health.

My understanding of memory, confirmed by my studies into traditional Chinese medicine, runs along this line:

Water within our bodies is the medium which carries our memories and the memories of everywhere it has been in its eternal journey before becoming part of us. It also forms essential essences that we recognise as phlegm, mucus, lubricants and gels.

Morphic resonance says that the brain is merely a transducer, like a TV set. Information is electro-magnetic content which is interpreted by the brain.

So you can imagine how thrilled I was to come across

GERALD H. POLLACK PhD

Gerald H. Pollack is a Professor of Bioengineering at the University of Washington and the leading proponent of the ”fourth phase of water,” a structured, gel-like state he describes as H3O2 (or EZ water) that stores charge and exists alongside solid, liquid, and vapor phases.

Pollack, who holds a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania (1968), has spent decades researching the interaction of biological surfaces with aqueous solutions, notably challenging the mainstream view that water is a simple solvent. His work suggests that water in biological systems forms a structured layer that is distinct from bulk water, a theory he detailed in his 2013 book The Fourth Phase of Water: Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor.

Key Roles:

Founding Editor-in-Chief of the journal WATER, Executive Director of the Institute for Venture Science, and co-founder of 4th-Phase Inc.

Previous Work:

Before his focus on water, he conducted significant research on muscle contraction and insect auditory systems, publishing on topics such as cricket phonotaxis and neural coding.

Major Awards:

Recipient of the Prigogine Medal (2012), the NIH Director’s Transformative Research Award, and the University of Washington Annual Faculty Lecturer award (2008).

Scientific Controversy:

While Pollack has published extensively in journals like Physical Review E and Langmuir, his claims regarding the fourth phase and charge storage in water are widely dismissed by the broader water and electrochemistry community, who attribute his findings to impurities or basic water chemistry.

If you switch over to the You Tube version of the above video you will find a long list of related videos to watch if you are curious to know more.

I also recommend that you read these earlier posts:

For me, all life is united by water and ultimately water tends towards unity, with all the magnificent power that is implied.

Water can explain clairvoyance, telepathy, distance and hands-on healing.



Water, in its clear simplicity, may be more than just the symbol of love.

It may be love itself.

The unconditional kind.

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

ONWARDS!

xx

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