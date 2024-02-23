Today, Friday 23rd February 2024, I received my new EMF protection Monk’s Habit which was specially made for me by EMF-Protection UK. They knew I was buying it for my upcoming 72nd birthday and they included a really sweet birthday card in the package. I really cannot recommend a company any higher than this. They have been so wonderfully kind and their products are beautifully made.

As luck would have it, we had a brief sunny period just as I was leaving to go to the Swim Spa and my son took some photos of me to show you. I have refused to submit to photos for many years because illness robbed me of my former glamour, my figure, my dark hair and all my teeth. I wouldn’t let anyone near me with a camera because I was very embarrassed about my appearance.

That seems foolish now - we all get old and have to let our vanity go, don’t we?

I was always very vain when I was young. I loved to dress up and would spend hours doing my hair and makeup. My husband would leave to go to the pub around 7pm and I would join him at about 9pm because that is how long it took me to tart myself up!

Nowadays, I avoid mirrors and we have only just hung a full length mirror in our hallway where I can actually see in it! I admit that I am shocked by what I see. But I am getting used to it.

At the pool today I am still unable to swim properly. Every time I lift my feet from the floor my body floats up but tilts to the right because my left side is not functioning as well as it should since I had the cerebral strokes. It is most peculiar.

So, for now, I am sticking with using a floatation aid and trying to make my left side co-ordinate with the right. I feel as if it is happening but when I look, I can see that it isn’t…. I have to conclude that this may take a long time to fix. I realise that the damage is not in my body, but in my brain. I am only glad that it was not a lot worse. Some people lose many more abilities and I have been fortunate, or so they told me at the hospital.

After the swim session I had a long steam and then a shower. I stayed in the sauna for about 40 minutes drying off and chatting with a lovely young woman who has just come back to Dorset after living and working in London for the past three years. When I asked her why she wanted to come back she said that London had made her permanently sick. There was nothing but stress, she said! Her job had become a drag, she had been let down by a long sequence of changing house-sharers and all the peak travel on packed underground trains had worn her out. She has decided to start her own business from home and is feeling much better now that she is back in our village, where she grew up. I did enjoy hearing her story!

On the way home it began to rain and I had a quick chat with the big black clouds that were rolling in over my head. I asked them to wait until I got home and they did! My son, Dan, remarked how lucky I was to get indoors just as it began to pour! I told him about my chat with the clouds and he laughed, saying -

“The Universe said, ‘OK Boss’, did it?” as he lifted Spiffy McZoom over the doorstep!

So maybe I can’t swim….. but I can still ‘gism’ and that means that I can fix myself too!

As I always like to say -