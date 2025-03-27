The international crime syndicate blood lines do not believe in any one of the Abrahamic religions. They are atheist and nihilist.

The rulers do not believe in messiahs

and a returning 'son of god'!

They believe in their one life, not the immortality of a soul or a creator god. This is why they work towards the singularity and foster plans to upload minds to computers. For them, a life is kaput as soon as they die - so divine retribution is a myth for them.

They do not need to tell us what they are doing.

They only do it for the buzz of torturing our minds.

They encourage US to believe in any one of the Abrahamic religions because they developed all three of them as mind control weapons for their slave communities.

This saves them a fortune in policing.

People terrified of a powerful 'god' self police!

Three religions vying for the attention of one imaginary god results in endless division and wars. Perfect for fat, lazy controllers who want to cull their herds and fatten their bank balances, to say nothing of the intense power buzz they experience by watching the carnage.

The bloodlines seem to us to be devoid of morals because -

THEY ARE DEVOID OF MORALS!

They laugh at us, they abuse us, they ridicule our gullibility.

This is why the only way to defeat them is to dismantle their oldest and most essential mind control weapon - RELIGION.

Make it so! 💜

—0—

If you appreciate my writing but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work continues to upset the totalitarians.