In deepest darkest Cornwall lives a man and his dog.

They love to go on road trips, visiting some of the best parts of the United Kingdom.

Their most favourite recent holiday was at a cabin in Scotland which inspired this beautiful legacy animation to be lovingly created for Sherpa, now in his thirteenth year of entertaining us on You Tube.

Happy Christmas Sherpa and Jamie. Thank you so much to the artist Ellie Adkinson.

I admit that I cried with joy! What a total slop-pot I am!

Have a wonderful holiday season, wherever you are…. and please share this lovely video with all the children you know.

Much love and peace to the world….