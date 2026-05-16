Last week, Professor Simon Holland interviewed David Icke and I wasn’t too keen to listen to David’s version over again but I do enjoy the professor’s unique interests and opinions.

So I relented and listened…..

My thoughts below are from notes written to David Reed as I listened to the chat.

The aristocracy really do use terms like “pickaninny” often shortened to “ninny” to describe a stupid person.

At least David Icke admitted that he got a lot of his material from social media trawling. Hardly anything he says originates with him. He is a collector of ideas which he filters and adopts for his “show”.

He used to plagiarise me and I really didn’t mind. The ideas were important enough to merit his polish and his massive audience.

Continuing to listen….

BLUE BLOODS

There is psychic ability conveyed by the Rhesus Negative bloodline and THAT is why the aristocracy prefer to interbreed.

I am surprised that David Icke and even the Professor don’t allude to this….

I know because I am O Rhesus Negative bloodline myself and I think that the aristocracy have always tried to eliminate people like me. My blood comes to me via gypsies and jews in my ancestry. That is right.

The two most persecuted tribes have some Rhesus Negative bloodlines.

Romani People : Data shows the Rh-negative frequency among Romani populations (e.g., in Hungary) is around 29% , which is higher than the European average.

Jewish Populations: The Rh-negative frequency among most Jewish populations is generally similar to or lower than the general European average of 15%. While a small study of Karaite Jews showed a higher frequency (around 28%). The highest concentration of Rh-negative blood is found among the Basque people of Spain and France, where rates reach 21-36%. This is considered the result of genetic isolation preserving an ancient European genetic trait, not a sign of a unique origin with a specific modern ethnic group. The Rh-negative trait arose from a genetic mutation in the RHD gene and its high frequency in Western Europe is best explained by population genetics, not myth or specific ancestry. The RHD gene deletion that causes the Rh-negative factor occurred during the evolution of hominids, with estimates suggesting it arose 5 to 12 million years ago as a result of a gene duplication event in a primate ancestor that led to the formation of the RHD and RHCE genes. This deletion became a stable haplotype and is now the primary cause of the Rh-negative phenotype worldwide.

Which psychic abilities do Rhesus Negative people claim to have?

Clairvoyance is the psychic ability to “see” information beyond the physical senses, manifesting as mental images, visions, or the ability to perceive auras, spirits, and future events. It is often practiced through meditation, visualization exercises (such as focusing on a candle flame), and maintaining a journal to track intuitive accuracy. This ability is frequently interconnected with four primary psychic senses: Clairaudience: The ability to “hear” psychic messages, inner voices, or sounds.

Clairsentience: The ability to “feel” energy, emotions, or physical sensations linked to spirits or situations.

Claircognisance: The ability to “know” facts or truths without prior knowledge or logical explanation.

Clairalience/Clairgustance: The ability to perceive information through specific smells or tastes. Developing these skills typically involves grounding techniques, such as visualising a connection to the Earth’s core, and strengthening the “third eye” chakra to enhance visual imagination and intuitive trust.

It is NOT an extra-dimensional influence!

It is OUR OWN extra-dimensional influence WAKING UP!

More and more people are activating their “third eye” more correctly known as the pineal gland. We are cleaning away the calcifying fluoride and aluminium. We are learning to meditate, manifest and project ourselves anywhere via astral projection.

We are the higher consciousness. US. ALL OF US.

The aristocracy are afraid of us achieving full interconnectedness because their power will be completely undone.

There are no entities manifesting in our reality and nothing is feeding off us!

David Icke is gatekeeping for his OWN theory for all he is worth!

He is also fearmongering trying to tell us we are programmed psychologically to recycle, continue to feed the “entities” and we must tap into true eye consciousness to escape! Escape? Nooo! That is not even possible! Listen to my simple song lyrics here!

FREEDOM

https://suno.com/s/DBGOiJAUgKEoDdrj

Why don’t David and the Professor use some joined up thinking?

WE ARE THE HIGHER CONSCIOUSNESS!

We are producing the higher frequencies and that is why 5G is so damaging to us…. it is technologically interfering with our signals.

Electro-magnetic radiation is a crude technology which attempts to disrupt our natural connectedness. It is succeeding to sicken all living things!

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