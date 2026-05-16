Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Karen Koshgarian's avatar
Karen Koshgarian
May 16

I'm curious your opinion of Dr. Jacqueline Hobbs AKA Oracle Girl. I've been listening and watching her since 2020. Are you familiar with her take on who we are, and what is going on, on this planet? https://www.oraclegirl.org

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Rolled Oats
May 16

This covers tremendously important ground. Thank you Frances.

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