Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Innomen's avatar
Innomen
5d

One problem with adopting a perspective like mine is that so much becomes obviated subset. It makes you feel like an alien for being the only one that asked why like a toddler and kept asking until bedrock was struck.

Of course it's mostly that I simply wasn't told repeatedly that X was truth as a child. That's why the religion you have is always deeply correlated with where you were born. Followed by a few other accidents of birth.

But this article tells me that a given religion was what, made up? I'm like, aren't they all? (Even scientific material realism is just another religion.) Even if true in some ontological sense, like the past is still occurring in some distant realm we could visit with the proper machine, and all the claims are authentic. Even if it all happened our account of these things is the full package at this point, just like any past event. I know about religion the same way I know about Australia. People told me. The words themselves are made up. Layers and layers of fakery.

I just can't unsee it. The only thing that real is the present experience. And what I know of the past, 30 seconds or 30 millennia ago, are part of that present.

It just gets so insane when you start digging consistently. Thanks for coming to my ted talk X)

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Amii's avatar
Amii
5d

Oooo! Thank you Frances for posting this information here!

This is something that I've been questioning lately!

The Bible, the truth and who are the real author's of the Bible?

Is the Bible the true information sent to mankind from God, humanity's true Creator?

Considering the time period that we are talking about here, the Roman empire, the height of the Roman empire and the early Roman empire when it's trying to gain it's power, it makes total sense to me that the ruling class, ruling royalty, or the black Nobility, the Roman senate, would do whatever it could to centralize it's power by "creating" a religion, and "creating" a "savior" figure for the masses of people who are illiterate and can't read!

This is the ultimate and perfect form of control for an uneducated public, and for the empire to maintain control, for the Emperor and royal family to create pin names and authorship on a religious text or religious texts of the time 😆

I found 2 books mentioned here on welib.org here's the links if anybody is interested, the downloads are free, and people can create a free account here too and save the books to their account too and read on the Welib.org site!

https://welib.org/md5/0fcab44f0e0a4eac2b7496242baa99d7

https://welib.org/md5/8b0799d016a7de940520d1932b34756b

And also I downloaded another book related to this subject a while back from welib.org, here's the link

https://welib.org/md5/0bea405037970d2df302e5dd768cf9d9

🤗

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