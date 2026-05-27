In my work exposing the Roman Empire’s clandestine rulership until the present day I was fortunate to come across an interesting hypothesis which proposed that Christianity was a false religion invented by a very well educated and Royal writer called Arrius Piso. His descendants augmented and promoted his work until its authenticity was never doubted.

What one must keep in mind while thinking of this is that what this tells us is that there were very few people who were in control of so much of their world; a few royals who ruled over other royals within the Roman Empire and those royals, in turn, ruled over and controlled the masses of the Empire. This meant that to keep that power the common people had to be completely kept in the dark as to the reality of the situation.

No one other than those who were in control could write books that would ever be distributed widely throughout the Roman Empire. This was so that they could create an illusion by writing those books. A part of the deception was the use of pennames or alias identities. The reason for this was to create the illusion

that many different people were writing. Doing so meant that the masses would think that there was a measure of ‘freedom’ in terms of being able to write and get your message out to other people - in reality, that did not exist.

So, Arrius Piso and his close relatives went about writing and creating this illusion. His sons too, were actively writing to help put forth this illusion. Arrius Piso’s grandsons too, wrote and helped create this façade. Arrius Piso wrote under many alias names and played many characters in history and in the biblical texts that they were writing. His son Justus Piso wrote as Justin Martyr. We have yet to find out just what books were written by each and every of Arrius Piso’s sons, grandsons and the rest of his descendants. And his descendants became the future emperors of the Roman Empire. His grandson Titus Antoninus became the Emperor Antoninus Pius. His successor, Marcus Aurelius too, was a descendant of Arrius Piso.

And though Julius Piso, his son and his grandson was denied the throne,eventually, Julius Piso’s descendants did become emperors. But besides being emperors, the family members were the Popes as well. After all, they were the ones who had created the religion and the churches. It only makes sense that they would be in control of the Christian Church. At that time, the ‘Church’ was a big money-maker as there were many things associated with it which created a great deal of wealth. This will be explained as you learn more about this subject.

As we learn more about this, you will see all of the important parts that Arrius Piso, his sons and grandsons played in creating a new Roman Empire; one in which they had complete and utter control of. It was from their position of luxury, power, and control that they put forth all of the works that would seal their authority and completely fool the masses who were entirely clueless as to what was really going on. Had the masses known how they were being fooled and manipulated, they would have revolted and killed those who were oppressing them so harshly. ~ Piso Christ: The other side of the Jesus story.

THE USE OF ALIASES

Hardly anybody was educated in several languages. Even fewer were so high class that they had time to write copious literature. The family Piso exploited the monopoly that they had by adopting multiple pseudonyms and keeping absolute control of publishing and distribution.

They did this, so as to give information about themselves and yet not arouse public suspicion over the fact that all of the persons who were writing history and becoming emperors were all related to each other. In this way, they could hide the facts and make it appear that several diverse persons were writing. Giving the false impression that an amount of ‘freedom’ existing in the Roman empire (and thereby give ‘hope’ to the masses). And, this way, they could also retain power for their own family without the populace being any the wiser.

Abelard Reuchlin says of Arrius Piso in his booklet “The True Authorship of the New Testament,” that; “Piso also shows his presence in these provinces (Pontus and Bithynia) - and also via Pliny’s (Pliny the Younger) letters.

As Claudius Aristion (a form of Aristo/Arrius), he was the leading citizen of Ephesus (in Bithynia). He was chief of the province of Asia, located southwest of Bithynia. As (Flavius) Archippus, the philosopher, Piso had been honoured by Emperor Domitian; the emperor “commended” him to Pliny (Lappius Maximus) in Bithynia; and he ordered Pliny (Terentius Maximus) to buy him a farm near Prusa.

And the people of Prusa voted him as Archippus, a statue.”

Plutarch” showed us how to “compare lives” with his work “Parallel Lives” (of the Noble Greeks and Romans), which consists of a listing and comparison of 46

famous ancient Greeks and Romans.

The entire Piso family learned to adopt false identities because, if the citizens and slaves of Rome had come to know what they were actually doing they would have been destroyed.

THE MENTION OF CHRIST IN FLAVIUS JOSEPHUS (An Examination of Arrius Piso as Flavius Josephus)

What we are doing with this examination is to address a kind of mindset that we see out in academia today as well as in various groups of so-called (secular) scholars and others who have it in mind to go the route of uncertainty as making historical items ‘appear’ non-valid, rather than pinning them down with facts. And so, we are taking one of the best examples of this type of thought and exposing it for what it really is. This type of thought was responsible for turning what was essentially a created idea into a rumour, which, in turn, has been accepted by many as ‘fact’. And that is the rumour that the mention of ‘Christ’ in the works of Josephus was spurious - a later addition, supposedly done by Christians. This is incorrect. It was in fact, quite original to the texts. We shall go on to prove this with our other studies in this area, which we will discuss here.

“Did Josephus Write it?” was originally information that was broadcast on the American Atheist Radio Series (program No. 356). First broadcast on August 23, 1975 according to the American Atheists magazine where it was published in text form in an article of the same name Feb. 1988 (pg. 39).

The subject of the article was the paragraph in the works of Flavius Josephus that mentions Jesus Christ. Madalyn O’Hair introduced and then apparently read a work that American Atheists had received from someone who identified themselves as “Historicus”. That article was titled “Did Josephus Write It?” This

was supposedly originally written in 1972. And this is the background on one of the main modern-day sources for the promotion of the idea that the mention of Jesus Christ in the works of Josephus was a later addition to those texts.

Here is our answer to that idea by answering this article point by point. One must bear in mind that the reason for “Historicus” and all others who have tried to promote the idea that Josephus did not write the line in his works about Jesus Christ is simply to discredit the Christian view of the historic authenticity of

Jesus Christ - they were not aware that in doing so in this way that they were really doing the opposite of what they had hoped to achieve. Below, you will find the actual text from the article as published in the American Atheists magazine in quotations, with my comments to that text immediately below each quotation. And that is the form that our answer to this article will take here. [Note that there was an article written by myself back in 1998 titled “About Josephus’ Mention of Jesus” that had already addressed and answered this very same idea] And now, the article with our (the N.C.S.) reply to it…

“Christianity, without Christ, cannot be. It is just that simple. Because of this, a veritable duel to the death has existed between Atheists and Christians for as long as the Atheist has been permitted to duel. In early Christian history, he was simply murdered for heretical beliefs. Since 1667, he has been permitted to speak

with only the harassment of prison terms, loss of employment, and complete boycott by the Christian-dominated culture, with severe economic and psychological sanctions against him.”

The beginning of this statement tells what the true reason was for “Historicus” and other atheists to try and promote the idea that Josephus did not originally mention Jesus Christ in his works. “Historicus” and other atheists did not understand that they did not need to ‘bend’ the truth nor fear it as the truth will bear out that

despite the fact that Josephus did indeed originally mention (Jesus) Christ, that did not at all mean that Jesus Christ was not actually fictional - or that this could not be proven. ~ Piso Christ: The other side of the Jesus story.

Ancient writers were not only deliberately misleading their readers, they were in fact all related closely to each other and were ‘royals’ writing for the purpose of crowd and mind control. There was no freedom of speech then as only royals were allowed to write and only royals had the means to do so.

“Josephus was the author of ‘A Defense of the Jewish Religion’. In this he showed himself to be a fervent believer in Judaism -- a point that must be kept in mind in view of the passage attributed to him depicting Jesus as the long-awaited Messiah. At the time he wrote, the Christians constituted a very small sect, of no particular political or social importance. Late in the first century, Josephus completed his classical work, ‘The Antiquities of the Jews’. In this book is found a complete history of his race, dating from the very earliest age, according to the knowledge of his day.”

“While in the midst of the story of a Jewish uprising, the narrator in this book is interrupted by the following irrelevant passage: “Now there was about this time Jesus, a wise man -- if it be lawful to call him a man, for he was a doer of wonderful works and a teacher of such men as receive the truth with pleasure.

He drew over to him both many of the Jews and many of the Gentiles. He was the Christ. Although Pilate, at the complaint of the leaders of our people, condemned him to die on the cross, his earlier followers were faithful to him. For he appeared to them alive again on the third day, as god-sent prophets had foretold this

and a thousand other wonderful things of him. The tribe of Christians, which is called after him, survives until the present day” [Jewish Antiquities xvii, 3, 3].”

Remember that “Josephus” was only one pen name of Roman aristocrat, Arrius Calpurnius Piso. He was a “Jew” only in the sense that he was descended from Jewish leadership on his mother’s side. He was privy to ancient Jewish history because of this and he was helped by his Herodian cousins with whatever else he needed to know. He was especially friendly with his cousin Agrippa II. He, Josephus was NOT pious in the least. He may have pretended to be so as Josephus, but that is not the same as

actually being pious.

For further insight into the work of Roman Piso:

ONWARDS!

xx

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