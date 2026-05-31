Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Margretta Chase's avatar
Margretta Chase
1d

I think mine is still intact and has been for some time. I’m 75 years old and am familiar with Schumann Resonance and grounding methods that I have been practicing for years. Thank you for uncovering this “secret” scam alarm organ. I’ve known all my life that something is seriously wrong and evil in society: scammers, cheaters liars, thieves and now killers. The Shaman in me has always known. I am here to finish the job that my Ancestors could not.

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Innomen's avatar
Innomen
1d

I love this. I love everything about this. I love the interesting concepts, I love the ai counter point, (I'd use claude though personally) and I extra love the bants snarky call out.

(Two of my own call outs that come to mind:)

https://innomen.substack.com/p/when-a-professional-philosopher-deletes

https://innomen.substack.com/p/my-argument-with-caitlin-johnstone

The organ thing to me feels more plausible than the resonance thing but i'm open to basically everything these days. I'm getting braced for having no clue what's "real." https://philpapers.org/rec/SERPEW

Good hunting :) Moar.

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