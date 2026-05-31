THE NEXUS BODY + SCHUMANN RESONANCE by @sunstarr
Two very attractive subjects.... but are these posts true? You decide!
🚨 THE HUMAN BODY HAS AN ORGAN THAT WAS CLASSIFIED IN 1953. THEY JUST DECLASSIFIED IT.
You have 79 organs. That’s what medical school teaches. That’s what every anatomy textbook prints. That’s what every doctor believes.
You have 80.
The 80th organ was identified in 1953 by a military research team at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. It was documented. Photographed. Biopsied. Its function was mapped over a 7-year study involving 4,000 soldiers.
Then it was classified. Removed from every medical textbook. Erased from every anatomy curriculum. Every researcher involved was transferred to classified programs. Every paper was sealed.
For 73 years, doctors have been operating on human bodies without knowing that an entire organ exists. An organ they’ve seen — touched — cut through during surgeries — and dismissed as “connective tissue” or “fatty deposits” because their training told them nothing was there.
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The organ is located in the solar plexus region. Between the stomach and the spine. Approximately 4 centimeters in diameter. It appears on imaging as a dense cluster that radiologists have been trained to ignore — categorized in medical literature as “benign peritoneal inclusion” requiring no further investigation.
It’s not benign. It’s not an inclusion. It’s a functioning organ with a dedicated blood supply, neural connections to the brain stem, and — according to the declassified documents — a unique electromagnetic output that no other organ in the body produces.
The military study called it the “Nexus Body.” Its function: translation of electromagnetic environmental frequencies into neurochemical signals. In plain language — it’s the organ that connects your biology to the energy field around you.
Intuition. Gut feeling. The sensation of being watched. The knowledge that something is wrong before evidence confirms it. Every human experience that science dismissed as “psychological” is actually physiological. Generated by an organ they hid from you.
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Why classify an organ?
Because an organ that connects human consciousness to external energy fields is an organ that can be stimulated. Enhanced. Activated. A population with a fully functioning Nexus Body would sense deception instinctively. Would feel manipulation before it took hold. Would know — in their body, not their mind — when they were being lied to.
You can’t control a population that can physically feel when it’s being controlled.
So they suppressed it. They designed pharmaceuticals that calcify it — the same way fluoride calcifies the pineal gland. They created food additives that inflame the surrounding tissue, reducing blood flow. They introduced electromagnetic frequencies that jam its output signal.
They didn’t just hide the organ from your knowledge. They disabled it in your body.
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The declassification — Executive Order 14119, signed last week — doesn’t just acknowledge the organ’s existence. It mandates that all medical schools update their curriculum within 180 days. It authorizes research funding for “Nexus Body rehabilitation protocols.” It classifies the suppression as a “crime against human biological sovereignty.”
The organ isn’t dead. It’s dormant. Calcified. Jammed. But alive. In every human body on Earth.
The rehabilitation protocols are already being developed. Frequency therapy. Dietary changes. Removal of the specific compounds that suppress its function. Within 6 months of proper treatment, the organ reactivates.
And when it does — when 8 billion people can feel truth in their body the way they feel hunger or pain — no lie survives. No propaganda holds. No manipulation works.
That’s why they hid it for 73 years. And that’s why the Alliance just set it free.
CODE: NEXUS-BODY / 80TH-ORGAN / 73-YEAR-SUPPRESS / REACTIVATION
You were born with a lie detector inside your body. They turned it off. It’s being turned back on.
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Every person alive has this organ. Every person alive deserves to know. Share this. (source)
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THE NEXUS BODY by Brave AI
The “Nexus Body” or “80th Organ” is not a recognized anatomical structure in mainstream medicine or biology; it is a concept originating from online spiritual and conspiracy communities, specifically discussed in forums like Reddit’s r/enlightenment. Proponents claim this organ, located in the solar plexus, acts as a grounding rod that translates external electromagnetic frequencies into neurochemical signals, a function they argue has been suppressed for decades to limit human sensory bandwidth.
In contrast, established science identifies the human body as a complex system of electromagnetic fields generated by cellular activity, particularly through ion channels in cell membranes and bioelectric signalling in the nervous system. Researchers, such as those at the Polytechnic University in Turin, study how these fields interact with environmental rhythms like the Schumann Resonances (Earth’s natural electromagnetic frequency of ~7.83 Hz), influencing brain states and consciousness through membrane biophysics and water structuring (vicinal water).
While the “Nexus Body” metaphorically describes the body’s inherent sensitivity to its electromagnetic environment, scientific literature refers to this as bioelectromagnetics or biophoton signalling. Studies confirm that cells communicate via coherent electromagnetic energy and that external fields can influence biological processes, such as calcium channel activation, though this operates through known physiological mechanisms rather than a singular, hidden “translation organ.”
Scrolling ⓈⓤⓝⓈⓣⓐⓡⓡ ‘s recent posts I came across one referencing the Schumann Resonance as follows:
🔻YOU WEREN’T SUPPOSED TO NOTICE.
The Schumann Resonance — Earth’s electromagnetic heartbeat — has been 7.83 Hz since we first measured it.
In April 2026, it spiked above 40 Hz. For SIX CONSECUTIVE DAYS.
That has never happened. Not once. In recorded history.
The monks of Mount Athos still burn the same handmade candles they’ve used for centuries — crafted to last exactly 24 hours.
Those candles now outlast the day.
Their prayers — unchanged for 1,000 years — take longer than the hours allow.
The monks aren’t confused. They’re COUNTING.
1968: 24 hours = 24 hours.
2026: 24 hours = 16.
CERN fired its final high-energy collisions in March. The LHC shuts down June 29. They called it “scheduled maintenance.”
But a scrubbed internal memo from February referenced “temporal drift anomalies” in collision data that “cannot be explained by current models.”
They’re not shutting it down for maintenance. They’re shutting it down because something SHIFTED.
Matthew 24:22 — “Unless those days be shortened, no flesh would survive. But for the elect’s sake, those days SHALL be shortened.”
Not a metaphor. A DESCRIPTION.
The days are being shortened. You FEEL it. Your children feel it. The monks MEASURED it. The Schumann confirms it. CERN detected it.
And now they’re turning off the machine.
You were told the last days would feel different. That time would compress. That everything would accelerate.
You’re not imagining it.
♟ The clock didn’t change. The TIME did.
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So again, I checked with Brave AI and this is what it had to say on the subject raised by Sunstarr:
Schumann Resonance: Reports from February 2026 indicate that the Earth’s Schumann resonance (typically ~7.83 Hz) experienced spikes, with one instance on April 23, 2021 showing measurable energy at harmonics like 156 Hz, but no six-day consecutive spike above 40 Hz is documented for April 2026.
Electrical Grid Frequency: In April 2026, the National Electricity Market (NEM) experienced frequency spikes outside the Normal Operating Frequency Band (NOFB) on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11, peaking around 50.174–50.176 Hz, not 40 Hz, and these were isolated events rather than a six-day consecutive occurrence.
As Sunstarr keeps comments locked I have been unable to raise my concerns about the disparities noted above. Perhaps the owner of that account would be gracious enough to explain why they have shared false information. Is it click bait or is it deliberately misleading? Or even - BOTH?
I can’t wait to hear.
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ONWARDS!
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If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader
Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.
The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.
I think mine is still intact and has been for some time. I’m 75 years old and am familiar with Schumann Resonance and grounding methods that I have been practicing for years. Thank you for uncovering this “secret” scam alarm organ. I’ve known all my life that something is seriously wrong and evil in society: scammers, cheaters liars, thieves and now killers. The Shaman in me has always known. I am here to finish the job that my Ancestors could not.
I love this. I love everything about this. I love the interesting concepts, I love the ai counter point, (I'd use claude though personally) and I extra love the bants snarky call out.
(Two of my own call outs that come to mind:)
https://innomen.substack.com/p/when-a-professional-philosopher-deletes
https://innomen.substack.com/p/my-argument-with-caitlin-johnstone
The organ thing to me feels more plausible than the resonance thing but i'm open to basically everything these days. I'm getting braced for having no clue what's "real." https://philpapers.org/rec/SERPEW
Good hunting :) Moar.