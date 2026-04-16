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Sanity Jane's avatar
Sanity Jane
2dEdited

Absolutely adore Dazzer who I first encountered on FB through his songs (And then couldn’t stop singing “you can stick your PVs up…” throughout 2020-22. There’s a video of me singing it somewhere). It’s amazing what he has done with The Light Paper… what a superb name for a truther newspaper. Great to read this!

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dallas's avatar
dallas
2d

Great paper, we need this to become a house hold must have.

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