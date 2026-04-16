I first met Darren Nesbitt at an anti-fracking camp alongside Barton Moss near Salford in December of 2013. He arrived in the cold wet winter with a guitar and sang great protest songs for us during the slow marches and weekend evenings. Later we became friends and I visited his home, shared important occasions and crossed the north of England with him, giving our energy and encouragement to areas where fracking threatened to wreck the country.

He was enthusiastic and powerful. He set up a regular street performance in Manchester city centre where he would perform his music and give a platform to voices, such as mine.

When he established the Light Paper I was delighted. It filled a yawning gap in the media and it has grown to showcase some excellent writers and thinkers.

He and I have adjacent, but occasionally conflicting, views but that does not deter me from admiring his zeal and personal grit.

He can rely on me to offer my opinion whether he likes it or not and I can rely on him to put up one helluva fight, calling on his highly developed, almost encyclopaedic, knowledge gleaned from editing the ONLY genuine alternative newspaper in UK.

When I heard about the Irish version and the Australian version I could not have been more thrilled for the success of that animated, scruffy guitarman with the gutsy lyrics and powerful voice that needed no artificial amplification.

He was interviewed in this documentary which is a fascinating insight into Darren and his amazing energetic Daz Band.

Of course, Darren never stopped performing his music!

'An ode to the new world order' by Stephen Jeffries is a fascinating look at The Daz Band, formed in the backdrop of the covid madness era.

Daz Band

You can find The Light Paper on Substack!

ONWARDS!

xx

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