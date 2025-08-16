The most recent book co-authored by Henry Kissinger and Eric Schmidt is entitled Genesis: Artificial Intelligence, Hope, and the Human Spirit.

It was published on November 19, 2024.

One year after Kissinger's death at the age of 100.

This book, written with Craig Mundie, serves as a sequel to their 2021 work, The Age of AI: And Our Human Future, which explored the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on society, politics, and human understanding.

Genesis examines AI not just as a technological revolution but as a force with profound implications for human identity, governance, and morality, aiming to chart a course between blind faith and unjustified fear surrounding its proliferation.

The reviews are not exactly enthusiastic so I am very surprised to see Whitney Webb fearmongering for all she is worth when speaking of it. She claims it lays out neo-feudalism, but other readers dismiss the book as weak because it merely poses a series of unanswered questions.

Vicky, a Goodreads reviewer says:

Well, this was a huge disappointment.



Except for the last chapter, it's mainly what I would call "armchair philosophy", where the authors focus on an undefined future and try to guess what changes and consequences AI will bring.



While most of the questions raised in the book are important, there are few to no ideas on how to proceed with them, only that we should think about them. Also, many assumptions are not explicit in the book or questioned enough. For example, the fact that AI research is done by mainly for-profit organisations, yet they make decisions that could impact humanity, is not really explored.



This book is largely a sci-fi-ish introduction to AI. I would recommend Feeding the Machine: The Hidden Human Labor Powering A.I. and Code Dependent: Living in the Shadow of AI for those who are interested in the consequences of AI here and now, and what we should learn going forward.

It is serendipitous that Henry Kissinger should pop up in my newsfeed today. I had made a note in my to-do list, at least a week ago, to research and write about the man. I admit to being laissez-faire about him in the past because I always viewed him as a poison dwarf messenger boy delivering orders for the Black Nobility. Not exactly interesting in his own right. Sorry, but I don’t respect obedience freaks.

Anyway, let’s take a look at Henry Kissinger’s life through the eyes of the careful German legacy media first.

I admit that my initial negative impressions of Henry Kissinger were present in my very young mind, even before he advocated for the bombing of Cambodia and the Vietnam War, which absolutely disgusted me enough to send me to the protests outside the American Embassy in London in March of 1967. I was only fifteen at that time.

This man’s name was perpetually in the news and I could not understand why politicians were listening to him. He was an unmitigated war pig who drove Russophobia relentlessly. He was the kind of person that Ozzy Osbourne wrote about in the lyrics of his seminal track, War Pigs, presented in the Paranoid album of 1970:

I was baffled by Russophobia as it developed in the 1960s. I understood that Russia had suffered immensely in World War II and was an ally in defeating Hitler. The fear that Russia, assisted by China, intended to take over the entire world and turn it communist, appalled me. I saw no evidence of it. I had the impression that communist countries were incredibly poor and taking a long time to recover from WWII.

Yet, here was this man, Henry Kissinger, making diplomatic and antagonistic visits to Moscow and Beijing. He had the ear of the US presidents and he gave me the creeps because I considered his opinions very paranoid as Ozzy Osbourne had stressed in his popular lyrics. Kissinger became a dark shadow on my geo-political views.

Everyone and his auntie was bugging offices and spying as if they were actors in a James Bond film! When the Watergate scandal reached our media in June of 1972 I was breast-feeding my one-month-old son, Dan, and my maternal instincts were my full focus. These war pigs elsewhere in the world had no place in my consciousness. I did not want to sour my milk! I stopped listening to the news broadcasts on the television and radio. Thank goodness for pirate radio stations at that time!

By 1973 I was busy restoring an old house, listening to music on my battered transistor radio and trying really hard to ignore geo-political machinations. I was running my husband’s roofing business and professionally dressmaking for my pocket money. I had no time to waste on international intrigue!

In 1974 British politics had caused a massive strike by lorry drivers and that had halted the construction industry due to failed deliveries of essential materials.

The oil industry was the only employer crying out for men to work on the North Sea oil rigs. My husband answered the call.

Suddenly, we were directly involved in global events once more and I had a sharp learning curve researching the oil business in an effort to keep my husband appraised of what he was contributing to. This coincided with me enrolling on a couple of science courses via the Open University which, in turn, triggered a reignition of my concerns about blatantly aggressive geo-politics. Henry Kissinger was accompanied by a hiss whenever I mentioned him at that time!

The Americans were still fighting in Vietnam right up until their defeat by the North Vietnamese in April of 1975. I remember discussions among students and friends in which we bewailed the waste of our generation of American guys. When the GIs began returning from the war they were a mess and all of them seemed to be high on drugs! It was at this time that I first came across cannabis resin on sale on our UK small town streets. Yes, drugs had been a feature of celebrity and rock star life before that, but not among the general public as far as I knew.

The humiliation of Vietnam and the advent of drug addictions suddenly made me think about geo-politics in a very different way. It was the first time that it dawned on me to disbelieve our media. I felt uneasy about the way that America seemed to have been set up during the 1960s to be paranoid about communism. Their reputation was in tatters and yet they were building US military bases all over the world.

I wondered if they were actually being TARGETED for destruction.

One of our closest friends from 1976 until 1979 was an ex British army soldier who took it upon himself to knock the rose-coloured glasses off my face. He would arrive at my home with a newspaper under his arm virtually every day. He would read articles to me while I was doing housework and he would extract opinions from me. I was always naïve and poorly informed according to him! He would accuse me of voting for Maggie Thatcher for purely feminist reasons. We argued a lot but I loved him dearly because he read between the lines of the reports he was reading. British foreign policies were his particular favourite to pick apart. He agreed with my assessment that there were international organised criminals dictating policy even within the United Nations, an organisation he detested.

He was particularly happy when I became involved in the protests at Greenham Common in 1982. British women did not want American nuclear bombs on British soil so we camped around the military base, singing and invading through busted fences whenever we could.

Meanwhile, Kissinger remained a name associated with all the movers and shakers of this world throughout his long life. He continued to participate in policy groups, such as the Trilateral Commission, and to maintain political consulting, speaking, and writing engagements. In 1982, with the help of a loan from the international banking firm of E.M. Warburg, Pincus and Company, Kissinger founded a consulting firm, Kissinger Associates, and was a partner in affiliate Kissinger McLarty Associates with Mack McLarty, former chief of staff to President Bill Clinton. He also served on the board of directors of Hollinger International, a Chicago-based newspaper group and from March 1999, was a director of Gulfstream Aerospace.

From 2000 to 2006, Kissinger served as chairman of the board of trustees of Eisenhower Fellowships among many other boards of trustees. In 2006, upon his departure from Eisenhower Fellowships, he received the Dwight D. Eisenhower Medal for Leadership and Service.

In the Rio Tinto espionage case of 2009–2010, Kissinger was paid US$5 million to advise the multinational mining company how to distance itself from an employee who had been arrested in China for bribery.

In 2010, Kissinger featured in a documentary film entitled Nuclear Tipping Point. The film is a visual and historical depiction of the ideas laid forth in The Wall Street Journal op-eds and reinforces their commitment to a world without nuclear weapons and the steps that can be taken to reach that goal.

On November 17, 2016, Kissinger met with President-elect Donald Trump during which they discussed global affairs. Kissinger also met with President Trump at the White House in May 2017. In an interview with talk show host, Charlie Rose, on August 17, 2017, Kissinger said about President Trump:

"I'm hoping for an Augustinian moment, for Donald Trump. St Augustine, who in his early life followed a pattern that was quite incompatible with later on when he had a vision, and rose to sainthood. One does not expect the president to become that, but it's conceivable."

It is because of ambiguous remarks like this that I am convinced that he was a Black Nobility agent, obligated to implement their plans, do their bidding and run their errands until the day he died. Another of his most prominent critics was American-British journalist and author Christopher Hitchens. Hitchens authored The Trial of Henry Kissinger, in which he called for the prosecution of Kissinger:

"for war crimes, for crimes against humanity, and for offenses against common or customary or international law, including conspiracy to commit murder, kidnap, and torture".

There are a number of other geo-politicians who are also on my darkest radar for similar activities. I spot them by several behavioural traits but, above all, their seeming inability to retire… maybe you can think of a few like that too?

—0—

