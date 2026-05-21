Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Джил's avatar
Джил
4d

Thank you for this Frances. I've long wished for the Language of Flowers to be taught, or discovered again!

And thank you for noting that, one of the symbolic meanings of Yellow Roses can be "infidelity (depending on the context)."

I was 19 when a bouquet of yellow roses came to my parent's door from a young man that would eventually become my first husband (and only divorce).

I was overwhelmed with his charm - to receive an expensive big bouquet of roses!

But my mother quickly told me, "Honey, YELLOW roses mean betrayal."

I was sure she was just being negative and wrong about my suitor, but only 2 years later I found out she had been sadly correct about the meaning of that yellow rose bouquet, when I found out he'd been carrying on with another girlfriend in a different county.

Don't ask me why I eventually married (and divorced) him, or how in the heck he knew the Language of Flowers.......perhaps both were by accident.

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AlexisZ's avatar
AlexisZ
4d

Thank you. What a lovely integration you propose. I've been meaning to look up antirrhinum, having successfully cultivated from seed way more of them than I'd intended or expected (in the order of a few hundred). Your article prompted me to finally do it. Now, I'm smiling and laughing at how nature is always there to offer a helping hand...... For those who have the eyes to see, and the ears to hear.

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