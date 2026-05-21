All plants are holy beings.

Every single one, no matter what we humans may think of them. They are, mostly, defenceless living things who nourish every form of life. They perform their role without hesitation and, sometimes we are shaken by their ability to survive the most difficult of temperatures or terrains.

Many plants serve as powerful cultural symbols, representing a wide range of values and emotions:

* Rose: Universally symbolizes love and passion, especially the red rose in Western traditions, with roots tracing back to Roman mythology and Venus.

* Lily: The white lily represents purity and innocence, a meaning codified in the Victorian era and linked to Christian iconography and the Virgin Mary.

* Lotus: A profound symbol of purity, enlightenment, and rebirth in Eastern traditions like Buddhism and Hinduism, representing spiritual awakening rising from muddy waters.

* Oak: Embodies strength, wisdom, and endurance, associated with Zeus and Jupiter in Greco-Roman mythology and revered in Celtic traditions.

* Sunflower: Symbolizes happiness, loyalty, and adoration, its face turning toward the sun representing the pursuit of light and positivity.

* Cherry Blossom (Sakura): In Japanese culture, it signifies the ephemeral nature of life, beauty, and renewal, celebrated during the spring hanami festivals.

* Bamboo: In Chinese and Japanese cultures, it represents integrity, resilience, and flexibility, admired for its ability to bend without breaking.

* Willow: Often linked to grief and mourning, especially in Western cemeteries, but also symbolizes flexibility and resilience due to its supple branches.

* Ivy: Represents loyalty, friendship, and eternal life, its clinging nature symbolizing enduring connection and devotion.

* Cypress: A traditional symbol of mourning and eternal life, commonly planted in Mediterranean and Christian cemeteries.

These plants form a small part in a “language of flowers” (floriography) used historically to convey complex feelings and are still prevalent in art, literature, and rituals today.

Floriography, or the language of flowers, is a cryptological method of communication using flowers and floral arrangements to convey coded messages, particularly during the Victorian era. This tradition allowed individuals to express complex emotions, such as love, betrayal, or friendship, secretly, bypassing the strict social etiquette of the time that discouraged open displays of feeling.

The practice originated from Ottoman Turkish traditions in the 14th century, known as sélam, before being introduced to Europe by Mary Wortley Montagu in the 18th century. It reached its peak popularity in the 19th century in England, France, and the United States, where people exchanged “tussie-mussies” or nosegays to send specific sentiments. The meaning of a bouquet depended not only on the flower type and color but also on how it was presented, such as which hand it was offered in (right for “yes,” left for “no”) or how the ribbon was tied.

Roses have many symbolic meanings:

* Red Roses: Passion, romantic love, and desire.

* White Roses: Virtue, chastity, and innocence.

* Yellow Roses: Friendship, devotion, or infidelity (depending on the context).

* Black Roses: Death, darkness, or hatred.

While the language has largely been forgotten, it remains popular in literature, art, and modern floral gifting for adding emotional depth to bouquets. Notable historical texts include Louise Cortambert’s Le langage des Fleurs (1819) and Jessica Roux’s modern guide Floriography.

Two of the most commonly seen plant symbols which endure beyond romance are the laurel and the olive. I was curious about why we see wreaths made from these two plants symbolised continuously in our culture.

Why those two specifically?

Laurel and olive are not biologically related; they belong to entirely different plant families. Laurel refers to the bay laurel (Laurus nobilis), which is part of the *auraceae family, while olive (Olea europaea) belongs to the Oleaceae family.

Despite their botanical differences, they are historically and symbolically linked in ancient Greek and Roman cultures:

Symbolic Balance:

In traditions such as Freemasonry, the laurel (representing victory, male energy, and Apollo) and the olive (representing peace, female energy, and Athena) are used together to symbolise the balance between action and stillness.

Freemasons interpret the laurel and olive as complementary symbols representing a profound balance.

Laurel:

Symbolises male energy, victory, and action. It is linked to Apollo and the laurel wreath awarded at the Pythian Games. In the 4th degree (Secret Master), it signifies the hopeful expectation of success and victory over the passions.

Olive:

Symbolises female energy, peace, and stillness. It is associated with the goddess Athena and the olive wreath awarded at the Olympic Games. The olive branch, often depicted with a dove, is a universal emblem of peace.

Both plants were used for victory crowns in ancient games. The Olympic Games awarded wreaths made from the wild olive tree (kotinos), while the Pythian Games awarded laurel wreaths.

Laurel wreaths are now often used as a substitution for olive wreaths in modern times, though the original Olympic tradition specifically utilised the wild olive branches grown in Olympia.

The similarity between the United Nations wreath and that of the Roman Empire is quite deliberate. It tells us, silently, that these two entities are, in fact, ONE.

So I propose a change.

Twine the laurel together with the olive and create a world wreath that neither favours victory nor submission. A symbol which conveys a perfect balance between the two.

We do not need an Empire claiming victory over the world.

We do not need a world devoid of action either.

We need action in pursuit of serenity for all living things.

(click the link to hear my song)

May the laurel and the olive lead us to a brighter day.

ONWARDS!

xx

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