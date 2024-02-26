THE INVISIBLE RAINBOW HISTORY AND EFFECTS OF ELECTROMAGNETISM
A vitally important video interview with Arthur Firstenberg, the author of The Invisible Rainbow
Electricity has shaped the modern world. But how has it affected our health and environment?
https://rumble.com/vyfr1t-the-invisible-rainbow-history-and-effects-of-electromagnetism.html
Over the last 220 years, society has evolved a universal belief that electricity is ‘safe’ for humanity and the planet. Scientist and journalist Arthur Firstenberg disrupts this conviction by telling the story of electricity in a way it has never been told before – from an environmental point of view – by detailing the effects that this fundamental societal building block has had on our health and our planet.
Firstenberg traces the history of electricity from the early eighteenth century to the present, making a compelling case that many environmental problems, as well as the major diseases of industrialized civilization – heart disease, diabetes, and cancer – are related to electrical pollution.
The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life PDF available on The Ministry of Gnosis website
https://ministryofgnosis.org/topic/the-invisible-rainbow-a-history-of-electricity-and-life
The Body Electric: Electromagnetism And The Foundation Of Life PDF available on The Ministry of Gnosis website
https://ministryofgnosis.org/topic/the-body-electric-electromagnetism-and-the-foundation-of-life
Dirty Electricity: Electrification and the Diseases of Civilization available on The Ministry of Gnosis website
https://ministryofgnosis.org/topic/dirty-electricity-electrification-and-the-diseases-of-civilization
Buy Arthur Firstenberg’s book, THE INVISIBLE RAINBOW:
https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/314125779523
“100 MILLION PEOPLE HAVE HAD THEIR LIVES DISRUPTED BY ELECTRO-MAGNETIC RADIATION”
~ Arthur Firstenberg, “WE HAVE GOT TO STOP IT!”
https://cellphonetaskforce.org/
