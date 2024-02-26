https://rumble.com/vyfr1t-the-invisible-rainbow-history-and-effects-of-electromagnetism.html

Over the last 220 years, society has evolved a universal belief that electricity is ‘safe’ for humanity and the planet. Scientist and journalist Arthur Firstenberg disrupts this conviction by telling the story of electricity in a way it has never been told before – from an environmental point of view – by detailing the effects that this fundamental societal building block has had on our health and our planet.

Firstenberg traces the history of electricity from the early eighteenth century to the present, making a compelling case that many environmental problems, as well as the major diseases of industrialized civilization – heart disease, diabetes, and cancer – are related to electrical pollution.

The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life PDF available on The Ministry of Gnosis website

https://ministryofgnosis.org/topic/the-invisible-rainbow-a-history-of-electricity-and-life

The Body Electric: Electromagnetism And The Foundation Of Life PDF available on The Ministry of Gnosis website

https://ministryofgnosis.org/topic/the-body-electric-electromagnetism-and-the-foundation-of-life

Dirty Electricity: Electrification and the Diseases of Civilization available on The Ministry of Gnosis website

https://ministryofgnosis.org/topic/dirty-electricity-electrification-and-the-diseases-of-civilization